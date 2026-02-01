Who Are Agot Makeer’s Parents? Everything To Know About Kevin Brooks and Betsy Birmingham

Agot Makeer probably needs no introduction at this point. The South Carolina Gamecocks guard is a staple member of Dawn Staley’s team and is creating quite a niche for herself in her freshman year. Currently dealing with an injury that would keep coach Dawn Staley anxious, her impact on the game is undeniable. Makeer averages 6.5 ppg, 4.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 43.6 FG% that shows how much influence she has over the game.

But even then, we don’t know much about her family. So today lets dive and find out about Agot Makeer’s parents.

Who is Agot Makeer’s Father, Kevin Brooks?

Kevin Brooks, Makeer’s father, has spent more than two decades teaching and working in higher education, including a long stint at North Dakota State University, where his wife, Dr. Betsy Birmingham, was a professor and chair of the English department.

The couple later moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario, when Betsy was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Lakehead University, where Kevin now serves as a Social Justice Studies program advisor.

Given their years in academia and their experience shepherding a five‑star recruit through the process, you could say Kevin and Betsy are more than qualified to teach a course in women’s basketball recruiting.

Who is Agot Makeer’s Mother, Betsy Birmingham?

Just like his father, Kevin Agot Makeer’s mother, Betsy, was also a faculty member for 20 years at NDSU. She also helmed the role of an English professor.

It was, in fact, Betsy’s promotion to the position of Dean that saw the family shift their base to Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Betsy Birmingham had taken up the role of dean of social sciences and humanities, which was the interim dean of the law school at Lakehead University, a public school in Thunder Bay.

What is Agot Makeer’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Agot Makeer’s parents are believed to be of South Sudanese origins, especially with the name Makeer or Maker like the Maker basketball trio brothers of Thon, Matun, and Makur.

Born in Fargo, N.D. Makeer represents Canada and developed to the point where she led Canada at the worlds with a 17.7 points per game average, scoring 10 points and adding 10 rebounds in the championship game.

Some of the credit behind her development also needs to be attributed to the Thunderwolves coach, Jon Kreiner, who guided her every step of the way and encouraged her to approach the game in a more formalized manner.

Inside Agot Makeer’s Relationship with her Parents

Agot Makeer’s parents ensured that she got the best guidance as they had a shared vision of seeing her succeed in the sport. They travelled with her on most of the weekends for her games and that shaped her future career.

Agot, who was considered the fourth-best prep recruit in the country, picked South Carolina over the University of Connecticut and Michigan State, ending a long recruiting process. The suitors came in numbers after she had become a breakout star with that 40-point game against the highly-regarded IMG Academy from Florida.

Agot’s ability to be adept with the ball, shoot, move and understand the floor like the back of her hand did not miss anyone’s eye which got her offers from multiple corners.

This was a time when she had to make a call that was going to be a make-or-break situation, and it posed some problems for the player. Kevin was her support during those difficult times as he shed light on what was going through the youngster’s mind.

“She got confused, and I don’t blame her. Just so many options on the table. And because she was away from home, it’s harder for us to talk to her about it. We were on the road every weekend or every couple of weekends,” added Kevin.

Still very unsure of what the next step was going to be in her basketball career, Kevin accompanied Agot for a campus visit to South Carolina in early February, during A’ja Wilson’s jersey retirement celebration. There were 18,000 people at the game, and that did the trick in getting her convinced.

“I think that pushed her over the edge,” Kevin said. “She got a feel for that atmosphere and said, OK, I’m ready,’ and that was that. And since then, she has never looked back.

So looking back,it’s been a helluva ride for Agot right from her early initiation in Fargo, then a move to Canada, and now back again in the United States to be among the best in the Gamecocks, which has brought her back to the country where she started the game.

But it has been a joint effort all along, and Agot Makeer’s parents could take pride in the fact that their hard work and guidance have paid off. No, if Agot and South Carolina can top it off with a season-ending NCAA title, it will be the icing on the cake.