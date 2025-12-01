Who Are AJ Dybantsa’s Parents? Meet Ace Dybantsa and Chelsea Dybantsa

Anicet Junior (AJ) Dybantsa’s name has become impossible for BYU fans to ignore, thanks to a streak of standout performances. He has started every game of the 2025-26 season and is averaging an impressive 19 points per game, and his impact goes well beyond scoring. His all-around game with 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and a strong 52.3% shooting clip alongside athleticism is drawing plenty of well-deserved attention. So let’s take a thorough analysis and find out about the family of the 6’9″ young basketball sensation.

Who is AJ Dybantsa’s father?

Anicet “Ace” Dybantsa Sr. is the father of AJ Jr., and he is originally from Congo. Ace relocated to Grigny, France, at just 13 years of age and spent a considerable amount of time there. He became a soccer player in his 20s, and that brought him to the land of dreams -the USA, where he represented the Massasoit Community College as a goalkeeper. But that was then.

Now Dybantsa Sr. has taken on the responsibility of his son as an informal manager. Pardon the word “Manager” cause Ace hates it, so let’s just call him “Dad”. Right from driving his son to and from practice, checking his schedule, and managing his time to a tee, he does it all for “free”.

Ace, who once worked as a police officer to help his son’s dream, can be described as the modern-day “Soccer dad” who watches everything with a keen eye. His watchdog abilities once intercepted an agent’s untoward Instagram advances for his son, who promised the youngster a new car if he gave his approval to a deal. He has access to all his social media handles, and every agent who tries to reach his son is screened by him.

“There are people that want us to break up,” Ace said in an interview with the Washington Post. “They want AJ to kick me to the curb. That will never happen.” His belief in his son is strong, and he says he wants to ensure that his son is protected from those who want to exploit him.

Who is AJ Dybantsa’s mother?

Aj’s mom, Chelsea Dybantsa, has Jamaican roots and has a family in Hanover, Jamaica. She grew up in Jamaica before shifting base to the United States, where she met AJ’s father, Ace, while driving on a cold and dark night. Ace asked if she needed help, and Chelsea replied that she was only looking to find her gym. Long story short, they started dating soon after.

Chelsea has been a constant figure in AJ’s life, supporting him every step of the way. Whether it’s the overcrowded gyms or the national showcases, her voice never dropped while cheering for her son. AJ even paid tribute to his “Momma” when he represented Jamaica during the Nike Hoop Summmit in 2024.

“After meeting his parents, I knew they were going to make sure he put in the time, give him as many resources as they could, and with their discipline and dedication, he would be at every workout and every practice. The parents determined how much time we were going to invest in AJ, and I came away floored. Just an unbelievable set of parents,” coach Todd Quarles said about the parents.

Does AJ Dybantsa have siblings?

AJ Dybantsa is the middle child and has an elder sibling (Samarra) and a younger sibling (Jasmyn). Not much is known about Samarra except for the fact that she is presently a student at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. However, Jasmyn is a high at Lone Peak High School.

Jasmyn is being touted as a top prospect in the Class of 2027. She also helped her side finish as runners-up at the AAU Spring Kickoff Tournament. Moreover, she also actively participates in beauty pageants.AJ jokingly endearingly refers to her as “Big Sis,” showing the close bond that they share.

What are AJ Dybantsa’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

AJ’s father, Ace, is from Congo, and his mom, Chelsea, is from Jamaica, which makes his family background quite diverse. The amalgamation of these two cultures has shaped him into what he is today. From his father, he has learned about discipline and hard work, while from his mother, he has inculcated the values of resilience and determination.

Dybantsa has all the tools that a player needs to get ahead in the game. Now, only time will tell how he chooses to use his talents to light up the grand stages.