Who Are Alicia Tournebize’s Parents? Everything You Should Know About Mother Isabelle Fijalkowski and Her Father

Alicia Tournebize’s addition to the South Carolina roster midseason has been a boost for Dawn Staley’s team. With gifted height and shot-making prowess, the French forward brings a multi-skilled outlook to the table. Although she has featured for just 18 minutes on the court across the two games so far, she has never lacked confidence and has made the most of the limited time, recording eight points, an assist, a rebound, a block, and a steal.

Although it’s her early period in the collegiate spectrum, she can be one of the players to look forward to in the Gamecocks roster in the future, especially with her qualities and LFB experience with Tango Bourges Basket. Moreover, she has also participated in the FIBA U18 Eurobasket for France, where her performances earned her a spot on the All-Star Five team, and her dunk in the bronze medal game against Belgium caught the attention of the basketball fraternity.

However, her story and journey would be incomplete without the constant support of her parents. Let’s get to know them.

Who Are Alicia Tournebize’s Parents?

Alicia Tournebize was born in Charmeil, France, on July 21, 2007. Her mother is a former WNBA player and French legend, Isabelle Fijalkowski. However, information about her father isn’t readily available on the web or on her social media handles. Besides her parents, her aunt, Brigitte Tournebize, is also a former basketball player. So, with these elite basketball roots, it wasn’t a difficult choice for the Gamecocks forward to find her suit in basketball.

What is the ethnicity of Alicia Tournebize’s parents?

Tournebize’s mother was born and raised in France, but her grandparents had Polish roots. She shed light on her Polish roots in an interview a few months back, stating, “My two grandparents are Polish. My mother was of Polish origin but born in France.” Additionally, information about her father’s roots isn’t available online.

What Does Alicia Tournebize’s Mother Do?

Tournebize’s mother, Isabelle Fijalkowski, is one of the most dynamic French basketball players of her time. Having played mainly as a power forward or center, Fijalkowski played collegiately at the University of Colorado. Her performances earned her a place on the All-Big 8 first team in 1995, and she was subsequently picked by the now-dissolved Cleveland Rockers in their inaugural draft in 1997.

Although she played just two seasons in the WNBA with the Rockers, her performances were reasonably impressive. She concluded her Rockers stint with a 12.8 average points per game and 6.2 rebounds. Besides the WNBA, Fijalkowski also earned immense recognition in LFB, having won the league five times with three different teams: Challes-les-Eaux, CJM Bourges Basket, and US Valenciennes Olympic.

Notably, Tournebize’s mother has won the Italian League twice with Pool Comense 1872. In addition to these, Fijalkowski has won the EuroBasket with France and has two runner-up finishes, earning her induction into the French Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

How Good Is Alicia Tournebize’s Relationship With Her Mother?

Born into a basketball family, Tournebize drew inspiration from her mother when she began playing the sport at a very tender age. Her brother also supported her in the early years, who isn’t in much of a spotlight. “I started a long time ago when I was six or seven years old. I come from a basketball family, she said in an interview.

“So, my mom played for a long time at a high level, and I think for me, it was my brother, who played basketball, and I would go to the gym and so on.”

In addition to the early years, Tournebize has also followed her mother into her collegiate years, when she decided to come to the American collegiate circuit, suggesting her mother’s role in her career. With further advice from her mother and hard work under a terrific coach, Dawn Staley, Tournebize has a good chance of succeeding in the collegiate space. The Gamecocks forward can transition to the WNBA following her collegiate career, as her mother did, and is already considered a top prospect.