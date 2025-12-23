Who Are Audi Crooks’ Parents? Everything to Know About Jimmie Crooks and Michelle Cook

Audi Crooks must be on cloud nine at the moment. The Iowa State Cyclones center recently scored over 40 points against Kansas, and that was for a record third time this season. Now, this performance equaled the program record for the most points scored in a Big 12 game and culminated in an epic 79–76 win against Kansas that went down to the wire.

Naturally, curiosity about Crooks started building, as fans looked to find more details about her origin story and what made her such a powerful force of nature in basketball. So let’s take a deep dive and find out about the people who shaped her into the player that she is today.

Who is Audi Crooks’ father, Jimmie Crooks?

Jimmie’s influence on Audi’s life is discernible from a simple tattoo that adorns her right arm with the word “Pops” etched in black ink. It also comes with a halo, some wings, and one of her dad’s favorite Bible verses, Proverbs 3:6. That piece of artwork on her arm is not merely a tattoo anymore, but her point of connection with her dad.

“It’s just a constant reminder that even though my dad, if he’s not here physically, I know he’s here spiritually, I can feel his presence,” said Audi about the deep impact Jimmie had on her life.

Jimmie was a star basketball player at Fort Dodge High School. He also embraced his artistic side, singing and playing the drums and piano, and was devout in his faith. He frequently recited his favorite Bible passage from Proverbs, the same one Audi has permanently inked on her arm – In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He will make straight your paths.

Imago Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa States Audi Crooks speaks to media during Big 12 Womens Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Despite battling diabetes, he ensured that his daughter hit the gym and got her workouts in. He even attended many of her games, and when he was on court, he was her biggest cheerleader. He would also tell his daughter at every opportunity how proud she made him.

While things were flowing for Audi on court, Jimmie’s condition was worsening. He suffered multiple heart attacks and lost most of his vision, and was put on dialysis every day for his kidneys. He even had a leg amputated and used a wheelchair. In fact, it was Audi who used to stay beside him during this ordeal, cooking for him, taking him out for grocery shopping, and even carting him around.

Jimmie died in 2021 after his prolonged illness, but his spirit and love for the game still live through his daughter.

Who is Audi Crooks’ mother, Michelle Cook?

Just like her father, Audi’s mother was a basketball sensation at Bishop Garrigan. She was the one who taught her the basics of the game and used to be her companion to the gym whenever Crooks wanted to pay a visit to the facility.

Michelle worked three jobs, and though that was taxing, it was what helped Audi pay for club-team fees and equipment. However, she probably found the most satisfaction playing against her daughter in the driveway as they tried to outdo each other on the hoop.

“I know not everyone’s fortunate to have a mom like that,” Crooks said, talking about her mom and how supportive she has been throughout her whole journey.

To honor both her parents, she chooses to grace the court in her No. 55 jersey, which shows the solid relationship she has with both of them.

What are Audi Crooks’ parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Audi Crooks is of mixed race heritage, with her father Jimmie being of African American descent. While not much information is available about her ethnic background, her deep-rooted family traditions and cultural influences have shaped her identity both on and off the court. Growing up in Algona, Iowa, as an American, Crooks was part of a tight-knit community where she honed her skills in the game.

With a limited number of mixed-race athletes making their foray into basketball, she represents a diverse minority of players who have managed to break through in this very competitive sport. The world already has its eyes on her, and the WNBA teams are also taking sharp notice of her skills to procure her services when her draft selection day arrives.