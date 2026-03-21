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Who Are Azzi Fudd’s Parents? Everything To Know About Tim Fudd and Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd

Sourav Ganguly

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Mar 21, 2026 | 1:10 PM EDT

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Who Are Azzi Fudd’s Parents? Everything To Know About Tim Fudd and Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd

Sourav Ganguly

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Mar 21, 2026 | 1:10 PM EDT

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For most college stars, having one parent who played Division I basketball is a notable pedigree. For UConn’s Azzi Fudd, it’s the family business on both sides.

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Azzi might be turning up the heat in Storrs right now, but her fundamentals are a direct product of her parents’ own on-court experience. So who are her parents, and what makes them so special? Let’s dive in and find out more about her basketball lineage.

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Who Are Azzi Fudd’s Parents? What Do They Do?

Azzi Fudd’s parents are Tim and Katie Fudd, who themselves played college basketball at NC State and Georgetown and had quite a career of their own. Now lets break down their respective careers.

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Who is Azzi Fudd’s Father, Tim Fudd?

Azzi Fudd’s parents were creating magic on court during their days in college, too. Her father, Tim Fudd, was a tall (6-foot-7) and dynamic player and a solid scorer during his career, averaging 11.8 points per game across five seasons. His best year came in 1993-94, when he averaged 19 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

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Tim Fudd played college basketball at American University before he transitioned into coaching. His coaching career saw him take his mentoring skills to Longwood University during the 2007–08 season, The Bullis School, Fairfax High School, and The Potomac School in Virginia, where he eventually met Katie Smrcka-Duffy, his future wife and Azzi’s mother.

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Does Azzi Fudd Have Any Siblings?

Yes, Azzi Fudd has three siblings in total: two younger brothers and an older half-brother. Jon and Jose, the youngest, were adopted by their parents after Tim Fudd’s mother (their foster mother) passed away. Thomas, Azzi’s older half-brother, lives in Finland and shares the same biological father as her.

Who is Azzi Fudd’s Mother, Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd

Katie was a former standout college basketball player. She was born in Sterling, Virginia, and attended James Madison High School in Vienna.

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Katie’s collegiate career saw her play at NC State, where she earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 1997. This was followed by a move to Georgetown, where she became the program’s second all-time leading scorer. So you can see the similarities between mother and daughter in how their college careers are lining up.

Katie was also drafted in 2001 by the Sacramento Monarchs, but she had to cut her career short due to recurring injuries. But she wasn’t bogged down by that and switched back to a coaching role, taking up a job at the Potomac School in Virginia.

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It was actually here that she crossed paths with fellow basketball coach Tim Fudd and fell in love. Ironically, the duo was also wedded in the basketball gym because none was available on short notice.

With no other options in sight, the St. Joseph’s Catholic School gym became their wedding location as the school accepted their request to host their wedding party there.

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What is Azzi Fudds Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Azzi Fudd’s parents are American nationals, while Tim Fudd was born in Falls Church, Virginia; his mother, Katie, was born in Sterling, Virginia, which is just over an hour’s drive from Falls Church. Azzi herself was born in Fairfax.

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Inside Azzi Fudd’s Relationship with Her Parents

While talent is crucial, Azzi’s development was equally shaped by the immense support she received from her basketball-centric family. Katie and Tim have always been there for Azzi when she needed them to guide her.

Coming to watch her games at UConn shows the love and appreciation they have for their daughter. Tim is not even Azzi’s biological father, and yet he is one of the most involved people in Azzi’s career, watching her develop as a player and future WNBA star.

Many don’t know that basketball wasn’t Azzi’s first love, despite the fact that she had all the acumen to excel in the game. She was an introvert, but it was her adopted brother, Jose, who made her see the game in a different light, and that motivated her to find her footing in the game, drawing examples from Katie’s career herself.

Not only is Azzi on the verge of winning two back-to-back NCAA championships, but also standing at the threshold of making her breakthrough in the WNBA as a top talent.

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Sourav Ganguly

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Sourav Ganguly covers the WNBA and NCAA basketball for EssentiallySports. With a master’s in media studies and reporting experience across basketball, soccer, tennis, and Olympic sports, he brings a cross-sport lens to the ES Basketball Desk. His work often follows rising talent like Dominique Malonga and Ashlyn Watkins, and the moments that push the women’s game forward.

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Pranav Venkatesh

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