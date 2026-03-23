Who Are Ben McCollum’s Parents? All About Iowa Hawkeyes Men’s Basketball Head Coach’s Family

Long before Ben McCollum was drawing up plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes, his values were being shaped by a mother who presided over a courtroom for more than 30 years.

Iowa coach Ben McCollum must be relishing his win over Florida right now, but the job is far from over. Up next waits Nebraska, which can pose a stiff challenge for the Hawkeyes if they do not tread carefully. But knowing McCollum, he must already be playing the game in his head, trying to get the permutations and combinations done. After all, he is a very sought-after coach right now. Rumor had it that even UNC wanted a slice of him till they went in for Gerry McNamara.

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But how did McCollum become such a great coach? What was the driving force behind his achievements? Well, the answer is simple: his family. So without further ado, let’s find out about his parents and his early life.

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Who Are Ben McCollum’s Parents?

While information about Ben McCollum’s father is not publicly revealed, we know about his mother, Mary Tomko, who had a successful career of her own as an attorney and later a judge for more than three decades of her life. Mary studied at the University of Iowa, where she received her undergraduate degree, law degree, and master’s degree.

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After earning her degrees, Mary took up the position of an assistant attorney for Johnson County in 1982. She also worked as an adjunct professor at Buena Vista University in 1993. Tomko also served as an associate juvenile judge of Iowa District 3 before retiring from her position in 2021.

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Even though she was into law, it didn’t stop her from honing her son’s talents and letting them flourish. Once, she had even expressed her wish to see her son get more chances to win in Iowa.

Does Ben McCollum Have Siblings?

Yes, Ben McCollum does have a brother, and his name is Joey, although details about his personal and professional lives remain unavailable.

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What Is Ben McCollum’s Parents Ethnicity and Nationality?

Ben McCollum was born in Storm Lake, Iowa, on April 12, 1981, in a White Caucasian family. Although no clear information about his father is available, it is believed that McCollum’s parents are both American nationals.

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How Did Ben McCollum’s Family Influence His Basketball Career?

Like almost every basketball player, the actual journey in the game begins from home, and Ben’s case was no different. He was raised in Iowa he was surrounded by a lively community where basketball and athletics were part of everyday life. This early exposure laid the foundation for his eventual playing career at North Iowa Area Community College and Northwest Missouri State University.

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During his college days, McCollum played for former Hawkeye Steve Krafcisin at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa. He played his final two seasons at Northwest Missouri State, where he helped lead the team to its first Elite Eight appearance.

All of this success hadn’t been possible without his family standing beside him. Just like he needed his family during his high school days to stand beside him at St. Mary’s, he also needed their support when he transitioned to college.

Now the proud coach has also added members to his family, including his wife, Michelle, and his two sons, Peyton and Tate, and his daughter named Grace Ann. His sons have also taken after him and play as point guards at Maryville High School. So his journey has come full circle in a way.