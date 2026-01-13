Who Are Blanca Quinonez’s Parents? Everything to Know About Her Family

Blanca Quinonez has wasted no time making her presence felt at the University of Connecticut. With her size, court awareness, and confident shot-making, the freshman has become a trusted option for head coach Geno Auriemma early in the 2025-26 season. Alongside sophomore Sarah Strong, Quinonez has embraced a major role and rewarded that faith by averaging 10.6 points per game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, that success didn’t come without a story. A vital cork behind Quinonez’s basketball success is her family, who have supported her dreams from the very root. Let’s know more about the family of the talented Huskies forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Blanca Quinonez’s father?

Blance Quinonez was born in Milagro, Ecuador, on Aug. 03, 2006. She is the first UConn player from Ecuador and South America. Her father’s name is Gullermo Quinonez.

Not much information is readily available on the web about her father’s occupation. Reports suggest that both her parents strived immensely hard to provide a sustainable atmosphere for her basketball career to thrive in the initial years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Blanca Quinonez’s mother?

Blanca Quinonez’s mother’s name is Fabiola Quinonez. Her mother had a profound impact on the UConn Huskies’ forward’s basketball career. As a basketball player herself, Quinonez’s mother was her initial guide and mentor when she began playing the sport at just 5 years of age.

In one of the interviews, Blanca said, “Also, my mother played basketball: you could say it’s a matter of ‘destiny.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Notably, it was also her mother who took her to summer camps and instilled in her a sense of athleticism from an early age. In these camps, she also developed a love for soccer while playing with her brother, but it eventually faded out.

Imago Blanco Quinonez’s parents (Image via: @blanca_fran_11)

Additionally, she had also tried her hand at a modeling course during her initial years, as her mother wanted her to. While eventually excelling in basketball, this initial interest in sport took her to the Serie A1 League, where she played for Magnolia Basket Campobasso. Although her mother initially resisted her daughter’s plan to move to Italy, they eventually ended up supporting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My mother was against me leaving for another country, but when we arrived in Campobasso, we both realized it was a special place,” Quinonez had revealed. “It’s no coincidence that I stayed for six years.”

What ethnicity are Blanca Quinonez’s parents?

Hailing from Ecuador, naturally, Quinonez’s parents are of Ecuadorian heritage. However, there is no specific mention of the UConn Huskies star’s ethnicity on the web.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, she is very proud of her Ecuadorian roots and has expressed her love of representing her nation on the global stage. She has already been part of the national teams in tournaments, including the South American Women’s Championship and the FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship.

Blanca Quinonez’s relationship with her parents

Courtesy of the support of her parents, Fabiola and Gullermo, she has had a very admirable and close relationship with them. Although she is striving hard at UConn Huskies as the team’s first-ever South American, she has highlighted how her initial years with her parents helped her to become a great individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very attached to my family — they are a fundamental pillar for me — but I think that when you take a leap like this, you focus on the person you can become in the future,” she had said in an interview to CT Insider. ”

Additionally, she is occasionally seen spending time with her parents, primarily during her off-time from her basketball season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanquita (@blanca_fran_11) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereby, with such supportive parents, it will be a spectacle sometime in the future where Fabiola and Gullermo watch her play for an esteemed side like the UConn Huskies in front of a packed stadium.