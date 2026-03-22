Who Are Brayden Burries’ Parents? Everything To Know About Bobby Burries And Hannah Burries

Football was Brayden Burries first love. He started at 9 years old and played wide receiver. But by the time he turned 12, the focus had shifted to basketball. “I played football at first, then I took a break for one year and switched to basketball and I stayed with it ever since,” Burries said. Now, he is on national television playing with one of the best teams in the country. But it was not his hardwork alone that shaped him. Let’s look at the invisible hands molding the superstar behind the scenes: his parents.

Who is Brayden Burries Father, Bobby Burries?

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Brayden Burries’ father, Bobby Burries, was an athlete himself. He was a star basketball player at Pacific High School in San Bernardino and then at San Bernardino Valley College and Cal State San Bernardino. Bobby led his program to three straight California Collegiate Athletic Association regular-season titles, three NCAA West Region title appearances, its second appearance in the NCAA Elite Eight in a four-year span and All-American honors in each of his three years.

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He finished his career with 1,399 points and 350 total rebounds and got his bachelor’s degree in sociology. Bobby was inducted into their hall of fame in 2011 and played professional basketball overseas. Nevertheless, it was not only his father but also his mother that gave him the athletic gene.

Who is Brayden Burries Mother, Hannah Burries?

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Brayden Low-Burries’ mother, Hannah Low-Burries, is a renowned collegiate athlete. She was a multi-sport standout at Merced College and played softball at Tennessee and basketball at Cal State San Bernardino. She won multiple awards in the process as well. That includes All-State and MVP, and she was also inducted into the Merced Junior College Hall of Fame.

“While at Cal State I met my husband, Bobby Burries, who also played for the Men’s basketball team. We just celebrated 21 years together and have 5 beautiful children: BJ, Brianna, Brayden, Brealani and Brielle. They are very smart and talented and we could not be prouder of all they have accomplished,” Low-Burries wrote, as per the Summerville Foundation. She has a bachelor’s degree in Liberal arts along with a degree in Marketing and business administration.

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“He was raised by two great parents who guided him and let him know hard work will take you to the next level,” Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton said. It is their hardwork behind the scenes that has helped Burries get where he is today.

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What are Brayden Burries Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Brayden Burries’ parents are both American by Nationality. However, his mother Hannah has some Hawaiian and Chinese roots. But was raised in Twin Harte in California. “Every November we go to Hawaii. I get to see some of my family that’s out there and its like this is a great time and just proud to be a Hawaiian,” Brayden has said. His father’s ancestry and exact ethnicity are unknown.

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Inside Brayden Burries Relationship with his Parents

It was Bobby who helped nurture the flame in Brayden. When asked what made him fall in love with basketball Brayden answered, “I would say because my dad played basketball and he’s the one that helped me.” Today, Bobby is often seen courtside for Arizona games watching his son blow his opponents out of the water. In a Bleacher report video, Brayden even quizzed his father before March Madness, further demonstrating their close relationship. He is set to have a bright future in the NBA.