Who Are Cotie McMahon’s Parents? Meet Antoine and Stacey McMahon?

Behind every great athlete is a story of support, and for Cotie McMahon, that story begins with a football-playing father and a mother who relentlessly pushed her onto the basketball court.

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After spending three years playing for Ohio, Cotie McMahon will now be taking her skills to Oxford, Mississippi. Having been brought on to represent the Rebels in her senior year, Cotie will look to infuse the team with her athletic acumen as they look to make a deeper run to the championships.

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Who Is Cotie McMahon’s Father, Antoine McMahon?

Cotie McMahon’s father, Antoine McMahon, also comes in with an athletic background, having played football at Wayne High School in Ohio. His athletic achievements have offered Cotie valuable knowledge and encouragement throughout her basketball career.

Antoine was a native of Dayton, Ohio, and helped Cotie in every way by providing her support, discipline, and encouragement throughout her basketball journey, as revealed by Cotie.

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“He has always been there for me. He has always encouraged me to be better. He’s always encouraged me that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

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Who Is Cotie McMahon’s Mother, Stacey McMahon?

McMahon’s mother, Stacey, was instrumental in getting her into basketball when she was young. Despite Cotie’s initial hesitation, Stacey’s relentless encouragement convinced her to enroll in the sport.

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“She always made me work hard. She was continually making me play against males or older girls. She was constantly making me perform additional exercises or shots,” Cotie said about how her mom, Stacey, made her get better at the game.

That development showed when Cotie dazzled the courts as well. After missing out on playing for Ohio in her first semester of college, she made an announcement that was hard to ignore. She won Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was selected to the second team of the All-Big Ten as a freshman.

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Cotie’s surging game saw her match the record of the sensational Kelsey Mitchell herself by winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week six times. She helped her team go to the 2023 NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight with her average of 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game as a rookie.

What Is Cotie McMahon’s parents’ background and Ethnicity?

Cotie’s parents are both from Dayton, Ohio, and American nationals. Their ethnicity is African-American, and they have been central figures in Cotie’s upbringing.

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Does Cotie McMahon Have Siblings?

Cotie McMahon has four siblings – two brothers and two sisters. The brothers take after their father, a former college football athlete, and are likely to pursue a career in the sport. But what the sisters want to pursue is not publicly known. Whether they are inclined towards sports or not remains a mystery.

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How Did Cotie McMahon’s Parents Influence Her Basketball Career?

Cotie’s parents, Antoine and Stacey, combined influence provided discipline, encouragement, and stability, helping Cotie rise from a top high school recruit to a collegiate star at Ohio State and now Ole Miss.

From a track and field athlete, Cotie became a standout college basketball player, and the credit goes to how her parents were there for her every step of the way. They were there with her as she received her first NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Xavier in seventh grade. They were there for her when she played for Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio.

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They were also there for her as Cotie McMahon led the team to a Greater Western Ohio Conference title. To compete at an elite level, an athlete needs a rock-solid support system, and her parents’ confidence and encouragement provided the foundation for the player she is today.