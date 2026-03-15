Who Are Darius Acuff Jr’s Parents? Everything to Know About Darius Acuff Sr And Dureese Owens

The secret to Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr.’s on-court poise isn’t just raw talent; it’s a basketball DNA passed down directly from his father and mother.

Darius Acuff Jr.’s rise to stardom hasn’t been an overnight success; rather, it’s a testament to the hard yards he crossed when no one was watching. Growing up in a Detroit neighborhood, Acuff had to prove himself at various levels, including top-tier high schools, to reach the position he is in now. Leading a top-tier SEC team like the Arkansas Razorbacks in points, and the world seems to be in awe of his talent.

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A lucrative NBA contract is also possibly awaiting him in the upcoming draft, courtesy of his performances in the freshman season. But it must be remembered that Acuff hasn’t been alone at all on this tough journey, as his parents and extended family have always stood by him like a rock, guiding him through tough and crucial phases. Let’s delve deeper into the details of these crucial individuals in his basketball career.

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Who is Darius Acuff Jr’s Father, Darius Acuff Sr?

Acuff’s father, Darius Acuff Sr., is the most important person in his basketball career. While his father’s current occupation hasn’t been confirmed yet, reports suggest he was a former college basketball player at Eastern Kentucky University. Reports suggest the 1998-1999 season was a standout, when he averaged 12.3 points per game while dishing out over 4 assists per game.

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It was this experience that helped Acuff Sr. support his son during the early days of the sport. Acuff’s father taught him every minute technical detail that would be required of him while competing at higher levels. It was also during these mentorship sessions that Acuff Sr. learned of his son’s talent

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“When I knew he was special was probably like seventh-, eighth-grade,” Acuff’s father had said in an interview. “Like, sixth grade, he won AAU nationals. I was his coach, I was his trainer. I was all the kids in the neighborhood’s trainer. We’d be in a gym with about 25 to 30 kids every single day. So I kind of noticed he was special, probably in like sixth grade.”

Besides his father, Acuff’s uncle, Rashad Phillips, is another important figure who played a crucial role in his career development and continues to do so as his manager. As a former collegiate player for Detroit Mercy, Phillips also guided Acuff along the same technical lines as his father. Furthermore, when the Arkansas guard decided to transfer from Cass Technical to IMG Academy in Florida for a better basketball environment, it was Phillips who played a major role in making it happen.

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Who is Darius Acuff Jr’s Mother, Dureese Owens?

In contrast to his father, there is little public information available regarding his mother, Dureese Owens. But it is known that his mother is one of the major backers of his developing basketball career, from his high school days at Cass Technical to his stint at the University of Arkansas. Basketball also connects his parents, as Acuff himself explained.

“I got a very supportive family,” Acuff said in an interview a few days back. “All of us play basketball. Everybody plays. My mom played basketball, like we all play, yeah, even my mom.”

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What is Darius Acuff Jr’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Acuff is reported to have African-American ethnic ties, so it’s likely his parents do as well. However, any such brief information about their religion is not available in the media. His parents, Darius Acuff Sr. and Dureese Owens, are currently in Detroit, Michigan, and hold American nationality.

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Inside Darius Acuff Jr’s Relationship with His Parents

Given how he speaks about family, it’s easy to conclude that Acuff’s relationship with his parents is built on trust, love, and sacrifice. After all, it was his father and uncle who helped him in every step of his career.

“My parents always took care of me, made sure I had everything I needed, and kept me out of certain stuff. I grew up in a good household and family,” Acuff said in an interview last year.

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Acuff is currently making his parents proud while playing in a top team like the Arkansas Razorbacks, and soon, he will enter the NBA very soon as well.