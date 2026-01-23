Who Are Darryn Peterson’s Parents? Everything You Should Know About

Darryn Peterson has taken the basketball world by storm in his freshman season for the Kansas Jayhawks. Honed with the skill of ball-handling and immense shooting from open play, Peterson is one of the most formidable players on offense for Bill Self’s side. The 19-year-old has featured in just 10 of the 19 games this season so far, courtesy of a leg injury. But his scoring prowess isn’t halting anytime soon, it seems, with several analysts also terming him an NBA-ready player.

In the limited time he has had in his freshman season, Peterson is averaging 21.6 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds. Notably, every time he has logged in for a game, he has scored more than 10 points, helping his side in the paint and on the perimeter. Peterson’s shooting from open play stands out at 73 of 148 for 49.3%, which is quite impressive for a freshman. Besides his collegiate exploits, the Jayhawks’ freshman has also gained national experience with the U16 USA team, which won the 2023 FIBA U-16 Americas Championship.

However, Peterson’s success story with the youth national team and the Kansas Jayhawks owes much to his parents and extended family. Let’s know in detail.

Who Are Darryn Peterson’s Parents?

Darryn Peterson was born on January 17, 2007, in Canton, Ohio. His parents are Darryl Peterson II and Natatia Peterson. Peterson’s father was a former basketball player at the high school and collegiate levels for Western Hills High School and the University of Akron. Peterson’s bond with basketball deepens further with his uncle, Nate West, also a basketball player for Goshen College.

However, his brother, Darryl Peterson III, chose a contrasting path with football. But has achieved immense success, winning several school titles at Archbishop Hoban High School, and is currently playing at the University of Wisconsin.

What Is the Ethnicity of Darryn Peterson’s Parents?

According to information available online, Peterson’s father is from Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was also raised. So, it can be said that his father has American roots, as per the info. However, for his mother, Natatia, no such information is available.

What do Darryn Peterson’s parents do? Are they former athletes?

Yes, Darryn Peterson’s father is a former high school and college basketball player. But the same cannot be said of his mother. Peterson’s father had successful stints at Western Hills High School and the University of Akron during his playing years. Darryn Peterson II’s basketball prowess was notable at his high school, earning All-Ohio honorable mention and a spot on the All-Cincinnati City Conference first team.

The Jayhawks guard’s father transcended this success and went on to the University of Akron. With skills from open play and near the line, Peterson’s father concluded his four years with over 1100 points in nearly 90 games for the team.

Additionally, his father ended his freshman and sophomore seasons as the second and third-highest scorers on the team, respectively. Moreover, the 1156 points that Peterson’s father logged during his collegiate year rank him 23rd in the all-time scorers list.

How Good Is Darryn Peterson’s Relationship With His Parents?

Peterson has a very close bond with his parents, who have wholeheartedly supported his basketball dreams. His father’s basketball roots at the high school and collegiate levels also helped the Jayhawks’ freshman develop significantly in the early years. “How I got to where I am today is really just my mom and my dad. They keep me hungry and humble”, Peterson said in an interview a couple of years back.

“They keep me hardworking in the classroom. From a young age, they told me I gotta focus on the classroom by being an adult to play basketball, which I love to do.” In the interview, Peterson also revealed that he likes to spend his leisure time with his family, suggesting the affectionate relationship he has with his parents.

In the current spectrum, too, Peterson’s parents are his backbone. And even helped him manage the official visits to college programs before committing to Kansas in early 2024. Thus, with constant support from his parents and his program, Peterson is on track for a successful basketball career that could also propel him to the highest level in the NBA. If the 19-year-old can be a bit cautious in terms of his injuries, he would be in the spotlight for sure in the future.