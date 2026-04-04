Who Are David Mirkovic’s Parents? Meet Jelena and Zoran Mirkovic

David Mirković is the “fire” of the Illinois Fighting Illini. As a 6-foot-9 freshman forward from Montenegro, he has quickly become a star in the Big Ten. He is known for his wild hair, big emotions, and a very high basketball IQ. While many fans see his passion on the court, his success is actually a family story that started long before he came to the United States.

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Who Is David Mirković’s Father, Zoran Mirković?

Zoran Mirković is David’s father and a key part of his life. Unlike many of the people in David’s athletic family, Zoran was a teacher and did not play basketball. Even though he wasn’t a player, he played a major role in David’s discipline and growth.

Zoran helped push David toward basketball because he was tall and clearly had the right DNA for the sport. When David moved away from home at just 14 years old to join a bigger basketball club, Zoran and his wife visited him twice a week. He made sure David learned how to handle life on his own, like taking out the trash and keeping his space clean, while staying focused on his dreams.

Who Is David Mirković’s Mother, Jelena Mirković?

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Jelena Mirković is the primary reason David has such a deep connection to basketball. Standing 6 feet 3 inches, she was a professional basketball star who played in Serbia, France, and Italy. She was also a standout for the Yugoslavian national team in the late 1990s.

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Imago Source: David Mirkovic Instagram

Jelena was David’s first and toughest teacher. They started playing together on a plastic hoop in their living room back in Montenegro. She didn’t go easy on him; she would beat him in games until he cried and begged to play again. David says her “strict and hard” style is what made him the tough player he is today. He often tells his coaches at Illinois that their “mean” critiques are nothing compared to what his mom used to say to push him.

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What Is David Mirković’s Parents’ Background and Ethnicity?

David Mirković’s parents are of Montenegrin heritage. They are from Nikšić, Montenegro, where David was born and raised. This area is known for producing very tough and determined athletes.

The family’s roots are in the Balkans, a region famous for its “fiery” and passionate approach to sports. David carries this cultural heritage with him every time he steps on the court. His parents even traveled all the way to Illinois in January 2026 to watch him play, showing how much they support his journey in America.

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Does David Mirković Have Siblings?

David has one older sister named Sara Mirković. She is 13 years older than David. Like their father, Sara did not pursue a career in professional basketball.

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Even though she isn’t an athlete, Sara is a huge part of David’s support system. She recently visited him in Champaign, Illinois, along with her husband and David’s niece. Having his sister and family around for a “refresh” helped David stay energized during his busy freshman season.

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How Did David Mirković’s Parents Influence His Basketball Career?

David’s parents combined their different strengths to help him succeed. His mother gave him the skills and the elite genes needed to play at a high level. She taught him the technical side of the game and gave him the competitive fire that defines his playstyle.

His father provided the structure and discipline that allowed David to leave home at a young age and stay out of trouble. Together, they pushed him to try many sports—like boxing, tennis, and soccer—before helping him realize that basketball was his true calling. Their support is why David was able to play professionally in Europe as a teenager before becoming a record-breaking freshman for the Illini.