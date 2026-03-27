Who Are Elliot Cadeau’s Parents? Meet His Father James And Mother Michelle Cadeau

Elliot Cadeau’s rise on the college basketball stage hasn’t just been about flashy assists or tournament performances. Instead, the foundation of his game traces back to a unique blend of influences that shaped him long before Michigan’s current run.

Behind the Wolverines guard’s development are two key figures, his father James Cadeau and mother Michelle Cadeau, whose backgrounds, decisions, and constant support have directly molded the player Cadeau is today. From Brooklyn courts to international opportunities, their impact remains central to his journey.

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That combination of Haitian resilience and Swedish discipline is not just part of his identity. It explains why Cadeau continues to grow into one of the most promising guards in college basketball.

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​Who is Elliot Cadeau’s father, James Cadeau?

James Cadeau represents the competitive backbone of the family.

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Born in Haiti, he later moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he built his life and developed a deep connection with sports through tennis. Although he never pursued basketball professionally, he spent nearly 25 years playing amateur tennis, consistently staying active on public courts.

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That experience translated directly into how he raised his sons.

Imago Feb 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rather than formal coaching systems, James created a competitive environment at home. Weekend tennis sessions became lessons in footwork, recovery, and mental toughness. As a result, Elliot Cadeau developed traits that now define his game, quick decision-making, balance, and composure under pressure.

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At the same time, that influence extended beyond Elliot.

His older brother Justin Cadeau followed the same tennis path and now plays at Howard University, reflecting how deeply James embedded sports into the family’s daily life. While he remained a supportive presence, James also emphasized discipline, reinforcing the idea that consistency and effort drive long-term success.

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Who is Elliot Cadeau’s mother, Michelle Cadeau?

While James built the competitive edge, Michelle Cadeau provided the direction. Originally from the Skåne region in Sweden, Michelle played a decisive role in shaping Elliot’s basketball journey. Early on, when Cadeau showed interest in football, she stepped in and redirected him toward basketball in fifth grade due to safety concerns.

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That decision ultimately changed the trajectory of his career. Beyond that pivotal moment, Michelle has remained actively involved in his development. From supporting his early growth in New Jersey to helping navigate key decisions later in his career, she consistently ensured that Cadeau stayed on the right path.

“I’m very proud of him, and I think his story needs to be told because there are so many kids walking around with something — a hearing aid, an insulin pump, glasses, whatever it may be — and they can feel limited by it,” Michelle said. “Elliot is living proof that you can still get where you want to go.”

Her support becomes even more significant considering Cadeau’s congenital hearing loss in one ear. Instead of allowing that to limit him, Michelle reinforced confidence and perspective, helping him embrace challenges rather than avoid them.

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What is Elliot Cadeau’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Elliot Cadeau’s background reflects a blend of two distinct cultures. His father, James, is Haitian, bringing a Caribbean foundation rooted in resilience and close family values. Meanwhile, his mother, Michelle, is Swedish, adding a contrasting influence built on discipline and structure.

Together, they settled in West Orange, New Jersey, where Cadeau was raised. Because of his mother’s heritage, Cadeau holds dual citizenship in the United States and Sweden. That connection allowed him to represent Sweden internationally, including competing in FIBA events and winning the FIBA Europe Championship Division B at the youth level.

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This multicultural identity has played a role in shaping both his mindset and opportunities.

How Did Elliot Cadeau’s Parents Influence His Basketball Career?

James and Michelle Cadeau’s influence shows up directly in Elliot’s playing style and career decisions. James’ tennis background helped build the physical foundation. The emphasis on agility, balance, and quick reactions carries over into Cadeau’s ball-handling and court vision today. Those early sessions created habits that continue to translate on the basketball floor.

Meanwhile, Michelle’s guidance shaped the bigger picture. Her early decision to move him away from football and toward basketball provided the starting point. Later, her involvement in his development and decision-making helped him navigate key transitions, including his growth from a top recruit to a standout college guard.

At the same time, both parents remained consistent sources of support.

From attending games to helping him handle expectations, they ensured Cadeau stayed focused on long-term development. Their influence also extended into how he approaches challenges, including managing his hearing condition while continuing to perform at a high level.

As Cadeau continues his college career, his development reflects more than individual talent. Instead, it highlights a foundation built through years of structured guidance and competitive upbringing. His father’s emphasis on discipline and his mother’s strategic decisions combined to create a balanced approach that continues to serve him on the court.

Because of that, Cadeau’s trajectory remains tied to those same principles. Whether it is handling increased responsibility, adapting to higher levels of competition, or pursuing professional opportunities, the framework built by his parents positions him to keep progressing. And as his career moves forward, that influence will remain a defining part of his story.