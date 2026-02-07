Who Are Jalynn Bristow’s Parents? Everything to Know About Aaron Bristow and Katrina Bristow

Under her coach, Krista Gerlich, Jalynn Bristow has developed from an off-the-bench player to a regular starter for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders. The junior guard is currently having the best season of her collegiate career so far, leading the team in rebounds (6.5) and blocks (2.2). Her scoring prowess isn’t far off, as well, where she ranks third on her team, boasting an average of 11.4.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On several occasions this season, Bristow has bailed out her team with her two-way skill set and expertise on the boards. However, it wasn’t the gifted 6’2″ physicality or skill set that made her the elite player she has become; rather, it was the combined effort of her and her parents’ hard work. Thus, she credits her parents for the majority of her success at every opportunity she gets. Let’s learn more about them today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jalynn Bristow’s father, Aaron Bristow?

Jalynn Bristow was born in Holliday, Texas. Her father’s name is Aaron Bristow, who, according to reports, lives within the Holliday Independent School District boundary. While it can be confirmed that her father, Aaron, was one of her biggest supporters growing up, any other information about her father is not readily available on the internet.

While her father’s connection with basketball is not established in the media, her siblings are known to be associated with the sport. For instance, her brother, Keitann, is currently playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program after spending his freshman season at Tarleton State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jalynn Bristow’s mother, Katrina Bristow?

Bristow’s mother, Katrina, is one of the most important individuals in her basketball career. Katrina, a former player at South Plains University and Midwestern State University, was the initial guide to the Texas Tech guard. Growing up in a basketball household with her mother and other siblings, Bristow developed quickly in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jalynn bristow 💋 (@jalynnbristow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It was her mother’s strict training regimen that eventually helped Bristow develop a sense of mental toughness.

“I definitely got my motivation from my mom, with her being really tough on me and raising us kids and everything,” she said in an interview a couple of years back. “She definitely has a mental toughness that, you know, only certain moms can have. So, she definitely instilled that in me as a kid.”

“She always tells me every time we play basketball to walk in the gym and play like you’re better than everyone in there, including your coaches, including the fans, including if the men’s team is watching, just be the best one,” Bristow added further while reflecting on how her mother helped shape her mentality.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initial learning from her mother helped her immensely in her career, transcending from a successful high school career with Wichita Falls High School and Holliday High School to making her name with Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Bristow’s mother still mentors her during the offseason. And the improvements in her game during her junior year are also a result of her mother’s efforts. Notably, to improve Bristow’s physicality, her mother employed a tactic in which the Texas Tech guard had to defend her brothers.

“I don’t care how tall, how strong, how short, guard each other,” Bristow said of this training.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Jalynn Bristow’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Bristow’s parents are American. They are originally from Texas, with reports also suggesting that they used to live near the Wichita Falls area and the Holliday ISD boundary. While information about her ethnicity is not available, the Bristow surname is primarily found in Christian households.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do Jalynn Bristow’s parents do for a living?

While Bristow’s mother is a former basketball player, as mentioned earlier, information about their current occupation is not readily available in the media. However, her parents are very close to her and constantly root for her and look after her basketball development. All in all, Bristow is in very good hands and in a supportive environment, even outside her college program, setting her up for sustainable growth beyond her collegiate career.