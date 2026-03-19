Who Are Kim Mulkey’s Parents? Everything To Know About Les Mulkey And Dru Mulkey

For better or worse, Kim Mulkey has never backed down from a fight—a trait instilled in her long before she became a coaching legend, born from a family life defined by both support and schism. Along with basketball, she was taking dancing lessons (tap and ballet) for seven years, piano lessons for five and gymnastics for three. In high school, she became the first Louisiana female to score more than 4,000 points in five-on-five basketball—and set a school single-game record with 60.

More importantly, she led Hammond to four consecutive state championships. 3 years of playing at Louisiana Tech and 26 years of coaching at the top level have made Mulkey one of the best in the game. To understand the coach, you must first understand the parents who built her up, and the painful family rift that has defined much of her adult life.

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Who is Kim Mulkey’s Father, Les Mulkey?

Kim Mulkey’s father is Les Mulkey. Les served in the Marines’ air wing at El Toro Air Base in California and later taught his daughters sports like baseball and basketball on their family farm in rural Tickfaw, Louisiana. He played football in high school and even played in recreational basketball leagues. Little Kim would usually attend just to fire up shots at halftime.

It was Les who got Kim into sports, setting up the hoop at home signing her up for youth baseball. And this was the 1960s. Kim was the only girl there. When they refused to admit Kim, Les said (per a Post article), “You scared?” And that was it. Kim got engrossed in sports, eventually finding basketball.

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Who is Kim Mulkey’s Mother, Dru Mulkey?

Dru Mulkey is an Alexandria, La. native, who played some basketball in her time. She also worked as a medical assistant. Kim Mulkey was born to Dru and Les in Santa Ana, California and spent her childhood in Tickfaw. “She was a little bitty thing, but she was making shots,” Dru recalls regarding her daughter. “People would say, ‘Look at what that little girl is doing.’” However, Dru Mulkey divorced Les when Kim was in college because of Les’ infidelity.

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What is Kim Mulkey’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Kim Mulkey’s parents are both American. Like we discussed, her father worked in the military. Their exact ethnicity is not public information. According to statistics, British and Irish ancestry are most frequently found in individuals with the last name Mulkey. The European background comprises 60.1% of all ancestry found in people with the Mulkey surname.

Imago February 2, 2025: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey points to the other end of the court after a missed call during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Mississippi St. Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250202_zma_c04_037 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

In terms of ethnic identity, the Decennial U.S. Census indicates that the majority of individuals with the surname Mulkey identify as White. However, it remains unconfirmed if Kim’s parents share the same.

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Inside Kim Mulkey’s Relationship with her Parents

Kim Mulkey has a fractured relationship with her father. According to a 2024 article from The Post, Mulkey and her father have not spoken in 37 years. It’s unknown if there has been any development in the past two years. Mulkey wrote in her 2007 autobiography, “Won’t Back Down,” that she walked alone down the aisle at her wedding and returned notes from Les unread as he pleaded for reconciliation.

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“His unfaithfulness to my mother devastated our entire family,” Mulkey wrote in her autobiography. However, the article also mentions that Les Mulkey said he sometimes drives the 50 miles from their hometown to Baton Rouge to watch his daughter while hidden away in the crowd.

However, Mulkey pushed back on that article, deep-diving into her family history. “Are you really surprised by the timing of it?” Mulkey said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “I haven’t read it, don’t know if I will read it. I’ll leave that up to my attorneys.” However, there was no lawsuit and she did not deny any of the facts of the article.

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Kim has the opposite relationship with her mother. She is often seen at games. “I was just ecstatic,” she said in an interview after the 2023 National Championship win. “You can imagine me yelling in my own living room and saying what I want to say and jumping up and down. It is exciting. I have friends here and we are crowded around in this little small area and we enjoy every minute of it.” Despite all the controversies and the talks surrounding Kim Mulkey, she remains one of the most respected coaches in college basketball.