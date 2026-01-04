Who Are Maddy McDaniel’s Parents? All About Tameka and Jerry McDaniel

Madisen McDaniel, better known as Maddy McDaniel, has emerged as a rising talent in women’s college basketball. The 5-foot-9, 19-year-old sophomore guard plays for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. Her middle name, “Maddy,” is derived from her childhood nickname “Maddy Mouse,” given to her by her parents. So, let’s know more about them, shall we?

Who are Maddy McDaniel’s parents?

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddy McDaniel grew up in a household shaped by structure and intent, guided by her parents, Jerry and Tameka McDaniel, who emphasized focus and discipline from the start. While little is publicly known about their professional lives, they recognized their daughter’s promise long before any coach took notice.

Small in stature but quick on her feet as a child, she earned the affectionate nickname “Maddy Mouse.” With basketball woven into the family’s background, her parents naturally introduced her to the game early on.

Along with her parents, her uncle, Ronnie Lester, was instrumental in guiding her in her basketball journey. Some basketball fans might know Lester, who played for the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, winning an NBA championship in 1985.

What Ethnicity Are Maddy McDaniel’s parents?

Maddy McDaniel grew up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. While the exact information about her parents’ ethnicity is not known, we do know that growing up around Maryland’s mix of communities, alongside the influence of long-standing African American sports culture, played its part.

Maddy McDaniel’s Relationship with Her Parents

Like every other player, Maddy McDaniel has great goals to achieve. And a big part of how she reaches her goals comes down to one thing: staying locked in. That sense of focus didn’t happen by accident; her mom, Tameka, and dad, Jerry, have been big influences, always steering her right and helping her remember what matters most.

McDaniel has also said how her parents taught her the importance of education. “If my school isn’t in order, then I can’t play,” she said.

Speaking to Sh3gotgame, McDaniel had further shared how she loves taking pictures of the moon, and how her father helps her get the best ones.

“Occasionally, I make my dad park in different spots in the parking lot to take pictures of the moon.”

And even though her parents are regulars in the stands, her dad doesn’t have to be sitting courtside to fire her up. Before tip-off, she slips into her own routine, quietly humming R&B songs to get in the zone, a habit rooted in the old mixtapes her dad used to play.