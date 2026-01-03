Who Are Madina Okot’s Parents? All About Musa Mulah and Jacquiline Sikuku

Madina Okot has so much god-given talent that she gave her peers some head start and still pulled ahead. She didn’t even start basketball until just five years ago, back home in Kenya, and now she is a central part of Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, a title contender. She played at Zetech University while waiting for her U.S. visa and signed up for Mississippi State before transferring to the Gamecocks this season.

Who are Madina Okot’s Parents

Madina Okot Mullah was born on August 23, 2004, to Musa Mulah and Jacquiline Sikuku, who are farmers in Mumias, Kenya. Her parents have played a vital part in Madina Okot’s development in basketball and her growth as a person. Unfortunately, as Madina pursues her basketball dream, they had to part from their daughter. So far, they haven’t toured the US to watch her play. “No, I’m just by myself,” answered Madina when asked whether her family is over here for her or not.

What Ethnicity Are Madina Okot’s parents?

Madina Okot’s parents hail from Mumias. It is located in Kakamega County in western Kenya, an area commonly associated with Luhya sub-groups, so that may be where family roots connect. Mumias was the capital of the Kingdom of Wanga, which played a significant role in the region’s politics during the 19th century. It is known for its lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage. However, this is still a possibility as it is not stated as absolute certainty by Madina Okot or her parents.

Madina Okot’s Relationship with Her Parents

Madina Okot had to go through multiple hoops in order get the American Visa. She was trying to get in since August 2022 and had to visit the US Embassy in Kenya five times. Okot revealed that she kept trying because of her humble background. “I felt motivated by the people in my life, including coaches who have helped me in basketball,” She told NTV’s SportOn!. When she finally received the Visa in 2024, an emotional Okot almost immediately called her parents.

“I called my mum first, and she was so happy. She was like, “God is great. We have been praying without ceasing, and finally, He did it for us,” said Okot. As she continues her journey with the Gamecocks, she remains thousands of kilometres apart from her parents and 7 siblings back in Kenya. “When was the last time you saw your parents or your siblings? “ She was asked in an interview with On3.

“I was with them last year. Damn. (Okot got emotional and needed a moment.)I’ve been away from my mom for so long. I just miss them, I appreciate them for supporting me emotionally and checking on me every day, making sure that I’m good. I love them for that,” She answered.

It’s clear she has a special bond with her family, who have been through the thick and thin of her journey so far. Their blessings remain with Okot as she continues to impress for South Carolina, averaging 15.4 points and 11.1 rebounds so far. Since she completed two seasons at Zetech University in Kenya during her visa delay, she is currently listed as a senior. However, the Gamecocks are fighting to extend her eligibility.

“We will fight like heck, fight like heck,” Staley said after the 106-56 win over Winthrop. “It’s an interesting situation with her, but I think it’s worth fighting if she can get another year back.” In any case, she has already solidified herself as one of the top players in college basketball and could even go pro next year, either in the WNBA or in Europe.