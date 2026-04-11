Who Are Marta Suarez’s Parents? Meet Maximino Suarez Diaz and Marisa Rodriguez Medina?

From the farms of Oviedo to the biggest stages of the NCAAW, Marta Suarez’s parents played a crucial role at every step in her career as she became a pathbreaker.

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With the TCU star now set to test herself in the WNBA, let us explore her roots and learn more about the 23-year-old forward.

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Who Is Marta Suarez’s Father?

Marta Suarez’s father is Maximino Suárez Díaz, originally from Oviedo, Spain. Despite not being a sports player himself, he made sure that his daughter got the time to refine her skills and perfect her sport. Even Marta would credit him for motivating her to work hard.

As Marta grew up on a farm, Maximino gave her all the support that he could provide to her. Maximino provided her with a stable family environment and emphasized consistency and resilience, values that Marta carried into her athletic career.

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As Marta moved from Spain to the US, it was Maximino’s constant support that helped her assimilate into the college basketball system in the US.

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Who Is Marta Suarez’s Mother?

Marta Suarez’s mother is Marisa Rodríguez Medina, originally from Oviedo, Spain. Just like Marta’s father, Marisa too has been one of the pillars behind her success.

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Marisa and Maximino raised Marta back in Spain before moving to the United States as Marta joined the Tennessee Lady Vols. Marta’s two years with the Vols saw her make many records – Earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2020-21 after playing 22 games and starting the first 14 for the Lady Vols, averaging 6.4 ppg., 5.6 rpg. and 21.8 mpg. through 13 contests before a lower leg injury limited her ability to practice and play, and ultimately ended her season early.

She was named SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent from the field through games against No. 3/5 UConn and No. 12 Kentucky, among many others. Her list of accolades keeps on growing, and that was a direct result of the support she received from her parents.

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What Is Marta Suarez’s Parents’ Background and Ethnicity?

Marta grew up in a Spanish household rooted in Asturias, a region known for its strong sporting culture and emphasis on discipline and community. Their ethnicity is Spanish-European.

Does Marta Suarez Have Siblings?

Marta Suarez has one sibling, a brother, Alejandro Suárez Rodríguez, but apart from that, nothing is known about him and what he does.

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How Did Marta Suarez’s Parents Influence Her Basketball Career?

Growing up in Oviedo, Marta’s parents provided her a supportive household where both Maximino and Marisa encouraged Marta’s early interest in basketball while she was growing up in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain.

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That is evident in how they formed a shield around her when she suffered the season-ending foot injury during her time at Tennessee.

Marta accumulated one achievement after another during her time in college, including: ACC All-Tournament Second Team — 2025, USBWA National Player of the Week — Dec. 23, 2024, Kay Yow Servant Leader Award — 2024-25, among many others.

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Marta’s career trajectory has only seen her grow over the years, and that wouldn’t have been possible if she hadn’t had a strong foundation. From 4.1 ppg to 17.1 ppg, the growth has been substantial. She became the first player from Spain at TCU and now she aims to join an elite of Spaniard in the WNBA.