Who Are Milan Momcilovic’s Parents? Meet Nick and Zorica Momcilovic

Behind one of college basketball’s most efficient shooters is a unique story of Serbian heritage, engineering discipline, and real estate acumen, a story belonging to his parents, Nick and Zorica Momcilovic.

Milan Momcilovic’s name must be playing on Mark Pope’s mind right now, and he must be looking for ways to restrict him as the Pewaukee, Wisconsin native leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (49.4%), and also 3s made (130).On average, he makes 3.7 threes per game, which ranks fourth nationally, on 7.5 attempts, so he can prove to be a “nuisance” if not contained.

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But today, we are not going to talk about the Iowa star, but shift our attention to his parents, Nick and Zorica Momcilovic, who were with him every step of the way in his journey to basketball stardom.

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Who Is Milan Momcilovic’s Father, Nick Momcilovic?

Milan Momcilovic’s father, Nick Momcilovic, is of Serbian descent. For over two decades, Milan’s father, Nick, has built a career in the demanding field of engineering, currently serving as a lead regulatory engineer at GE Healthcare, a role he’s held for 16 years.

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As an immigrant, Nick values hard work and knows how important it is to have discipline to find success, and that acted as a fuel behind Milan Momcilovic’s success.

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Who Is Milan Momcilovic’s Mother, Zorica Momcilovic?

Milan Momcilovic’s mother, Zorica, is a multifaceted professional. Initially starting her career as a primary-level teacher, she transitioned seamlessly into the real estate business. She has over 15 years of experience and affiliations with Homestead Realty. Zorica is a prominent figure in Wisconsin’s real estate sector.

Just like all mothers, Zorica provided the warmth and encouragement in the household that helped Milan develop into the player that he is today.

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What Is Milan Momcilovic’s Family Background and Ethnicity?

Milan Momcilovic is of Serbian lineage, and despite being raised in the US, has some strong cultural ties with his heritage. His parents have blended cultural traditions with a strong emphasis on discipline, education, and athletic development.

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Serbian families do tend to impart knowledge about resilience, toughness, and pride in sports traits, and Milan carries them into his basketball career.

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Does Milan Momcilovic Have Any Siblings?

Milan Momcilovic has a brother, Luka, and a sister, Maya, who is majoring in business. Just like Milan, Luka is also a hooper in high school, while his sister Maya plays volleyball. Luka played as a power forward for Pewaukee High School and now plays for the Minnesota Tommies.

Maya, on the other hand, has joined the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as a volleyball athlete after graduating from Pewaukee High School.

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How Did Milan Momcilovic’s Parents Influence His Basketball Career?

Milan has found his parents’ love and sacrifice every step of the way, which has helped him excel in the world of sports. And that wasn’t easy by any means since they both had professional careers of their own to take care of.

Milan’s supportive household has been key to his success, a crucial factor that has derailed many other talented players. This combination of factors has made Milan a standout athlete in college and one of the most dependable players in TJ Otzelberger’s arsenal. If Kentucky doesn’t do its homework on him, it is up for a very rough night.