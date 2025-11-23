Who are Olivia Miles’ Parents? Meet Maria Miles and Yakubu Miles

Olivia Miles, a senior guard on the TCU women’s basketball team, laid the groundwork for her career at Blair Academy. In high school, she was a 2020 Naismith Midseason Watch List selection and a MaxPreps Third Team All-American, and she also received three straight First Team All-State and All-MAPL nods. The same athlete is now back in the news. So what better time than now to know more about her family?

Who are Olivia Miles’ parents?

Olivia Miles’ parents are Yakubu and Maria Miles. Maria, who has Italian roots and a background in chemical engineering, emphasizes the importance of academics and ethical behavior in their home. The professional path that she has chosen contributes to her child’s upbringing, which is mainly done through the lens of academic achievement and the teaching of responsibility.

Yakubu Miles, who was born in Jamaica and moved to the United States when he was twelve years old, managed to become a software developer. Maria and Yakubu did a great job raising two exceptional children. Olivia, a rising basketball star, is playing point guard and is expected to be picked as one of the top two in the WNBA draft, and Isaiah, her younger brother, is already creating his mark in high school basketball.

The couple provided a setting in which both education and sports were recognized as the main areas of development, which is a clear indication that the success of immigrants can still have an uplifting effect on the next generation.

What ethnicity and nationality are Olivia Miles’ parents?

Olivia Miles’s competitive spirit was significantly shaped by her multicultural upbringing. Her father, Yakubu, a Jamaican immigrant, arrived in the United States at the age of twelve, and her mother, Maria, has Italian ancestry. This confluence of Jamaican and Italian heritage molded Miles’s character and athletic prowess.

Yakubu’s fervor for soccer, which he instilled in his daughter from a young age, was a key influence.

Miles recalls, “My dad came here as a Jamaican immigrant when he was 12 and taught me so many things, including how to play soccer from the jump, really. Like as soon as I learned to walk.” Consequently, her father’s immigrant background and commitment to family fostered the resilience and determination that characterize her as both an athlete and an individual.

Who is Olivia Miles’s sibling, Isaiah Miles?

Olivia Miles’ younger brother, Isaiah, is making a name for himself on the basketball court. Currently, the six-foot-seven plays for Cholet Basket in France’s LNB Pro A league. During the 2025-2026 season, Isaiah has been a valuable asset to his team, averaging 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. His progress in professional basketball reflects the same level of athletic achievement seen in his sister, highlighting the competitive environment of their family.

Inside Olivia Miles’ Relationship with her Parents

The values and character of Olivia Miles are credited to the influence of her parents. Their focus on humility, self-respect, and careful consideration of the choices to be made is still the guiding principle in her personal and professional life. The education they imparted to her is still a major factor in the way she deals with the public and forms relationships.

Miles underscores this parenting influence when she says, “They were always on me about No. 1 staying humble and No. 2 being aware of your brand, yourself, and your image and your name — and it carries everything along with you.” She further reflects, “I’ve always been raised and taught to respect myself, respect others, and think first before posting something [on social media] that thousands of people can see.” These concepts are still the core of her character.