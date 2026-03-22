Who Are Otega Oweh’s Parents? Meet Tania and Henry Oweh

With 32 feet between him and the basket and the clock reading zero, Otega Oweh let it fly to take Kentucky to overtime, where they secured an 89-84 win. The Wildcats’ senior guard has been having the season of his life, averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, and that buzzer-beater against Santa Clara was simply the most dramatic proof yet of what he is capable of when the moment is biggest.

His parents, Tania and Henry Oweh, watching from the stands, are not exactly new to these big moments. Just a few days ago, their older son Odafe, a first-round NFL draft pick, signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Commanders. These two sports-defining moments from two brothers came in the same month of March. It’s safe to say Tania and Henry Oweh are raising one of the most remarkable athletic families in American sports.

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Who Is Otega Oweh’s Mother, Tania Oweh?

Tania Oweh, the mother of Otega Oweh, was born in London to Nigerian parents. This gives her a unique blend of British upbringing and Nigerian heritage. She, however, spent part of her early years in Nigeria after moving there as a preteen, before returning to London for college. It was during her time in college that she met Otega’s father, Henry.

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While she has largely remained out of the public spotlight, Tania’s presence in her children’s lives has been anything but quiet. She is the spiritual and emotional anchor of the Oweh family. She ensured that her children were as grounded in their faith and heritage as they were in their sporting ambitions.

A woman of deep Christian faith, she instilled that same spiritual foundation in her children from the earliest age. For her, her children’s athletic success is not simply talent; it is a blessing that they must steward responsibly.

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Who Is Otega Oweh’s Father, Henry Oweh?

Henry was born and raised in Nigeria. He completed his primary and secondary education there before moving to London for college, where he met Tania. In fact, the couple got married while still in college. And they eventually relocated to New Jersey in the U.S after college.

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Henry is a successful entrepreneur. He owns and operates medical supply and equipment businesses with locations in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, and the Bronx, New York. He co-owns the business with his wife, and it has been the family’s source of living over the years.

Henry’s investment in his sons, however, goes beyond just catering to their needs. He actively shaped their sporting journey. The brothers grew up playing backyard games against each other, and Henry’s house rule at the time was that no fouls were called.

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Henry has also been a wise and strategic voice behind his sons’ career decisions every step of the way. When Otega decided to leave Oklahoma and transfer to Kentucky in 2024, it was a calculated decision, made with Henry’s counsel firmly in mind.

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What Is Otega Oweh’s Family Background and Ethnicity?

Otega Oweh is of Nigerian heritage on both sides of his family. His father, Henry, was born in Nigeria, and his mother, Tania, was born in London to Nigerian parents.

Although Otega is American by nationality, he is strongly connected to the Nigerian tradition. His father, Henry, is of Urhobo heritage, from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. His mother, on the other hand, has Igbo roots through her Nigerian parents. Together, those two distinct but deeply proud Nigerian ethnicities form the cultural foundation of the Oweh household.

It’s in the cultural significance of Otega’s name. Otega is short for Oghenetega, which means “God is worthy to be praised” in the Urhobo language. The same goes for his brother, Odafe, whose name means “a wealthy individual” in Urhobo.

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Does Otega Oweh Have Any Siblings?

Otega Oweh is the youngest of four siblings. They are a family of three brothers and one sister, all of whom actively played sports. His oldest brother, Odafe Oweh, is the most prominent of the four. After spending four and a half seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, he now plays for the Washington Commanders.

The second-oldest sibling is Natasha Oweh, the lone sister of the four, who was also a college athlete. Then there is Irekefe Kaylen Oweh, who has perhaps the most eclectic athletic journey of all the Oweh children. He played basketball at St. Thomas Aquinas College and Penn State before switching to football. He eventually settled at Monmouth University, where he finished his college career on the football team.

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How Did Otega Oweh’s Parents Influence His Basketball Career?

Otega had guidance from parents who recognized his gifts early and made sure he never stopped developing them. Tania was the most vocal about what she observed in her youngest son from the very beginning. Her recognition of his competitive drive, the refusal to finish last, the constant need to be working, gave him the validation and the push he needed to channel that energy productively rather than letting it dissipate.

Henry’s contribution, meanwhile, is rooted in the cultural and family environment he helped create. Growing up in a Nigerian household where discipline and excellence were non-negotiable, Otega was never allowed to see hard work as something extraordinary. He grew up in a household surrounded by siblings who, like him, pushed themselves every day.