Who are Solo Ball’s Parents? Meet Mike Ball and Erica Ball

Solo Ball committed to UConn in July 2022 and became part of the “Fab Five” recruiting class. Ever since, he has delivered top-level performances. As a freshman, he appeared in 39 games and made 10 starts. And, in his sophomore year, he took a major leap, becoming one of the team’s best three-point shooters and boosting his scoring average from 3.3 points per game to 14.4 in 2024–25.

What he’s doing now is special, but it’s the product of years of encouragement and effort shaped by his parents.

Who are the parents of Solo Ball?

Solo Ball was born on December 7, 2003, to Mike Ball and Erica Ball. His parents have always been supportive. Mike Ball works as a district manager for HomeGoods, while Erica is a traveling nurse. Solo’s love for basketball comes from his father’s side.

Mike is a former junior college player who trains Solo whenever he’s home. He puts him through what Solo calls “grueling” workouts. He coached him in youth basketball as well, often following games with intense car-ride conversations.

What is the nationality of Solo Ball’s parents?

There isn’t much public information about his parents, but it is known that they are from inner Baltimore City.

Who are Solo Ball’s siblings?

Solo has three older siblings: one older brother, Zion, and two older sisters, London and Milan. Not much is publicly known about them.

Inside Solo Ball’s relationship with his parents

While Solo keeps most details private, one thing is obvious: his parents have supported him throughout his basketball journey. His full name, Solomon Armstead Ball, shares his father’s middle name, Mike is Michael Armstead Ball III.

Both of his parents were demanding from the start. They approached life and competition much like Dan Hurley does.

“My dad coached me growing up and my mom was the caretaker, but she was just as hard on me. They’re both from inner Baltimore City… I knew UConn is exactly where I needed to be,” he told CT Insider. And it’s not something that just Solo Ball highlighted.

Even UConn coach Dan Hurley strongly credits his upbringing. “He’s got great parents that have pushed him and held him accountable, established a work ethic and a standard with him. He’s got all the great body language when you’re coaching him hard. He handles it well. He’s here with a purpose, not just wandering around campus,” he had said.

Even though Solo is focused on basketball right now, he has said his dream job after playing would be as a player agent or something about a business sense, inspired by his father. So, his parents have clearly played a vital role in shaping him into the hard-working, one-of-a-kind player he is today.