Who Are the 2026 March Madness Announcers? Full List of CBS and TNT Broadcast Lineup

When you know the voices calling the action, March Madness is a whole different thing. CBS and TNT Sports have decided who will be the announcing teams and studio commentators for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Who Are the Commentator Teams for the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

Lead Announce Team: Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Through Regional Finals: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Through Regional Finals: Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

Through Regional Finals: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

First and Second Rounds: Brandon Gaudin, Chris Webber, Andy Katz

First and Second Rounds: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

First and Second Rounds: Tom McCarthy, Candace Parker, Dan Bonner, AJ Ross

First and Second Rounds: Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak, Jared Greenberg

For the First Four games played in Dayton, two broadcast teams will handle the matchups, with a notable pairing that is sure to please several fans. For the second time this season, we will have Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale calling a game together. Brian Anderson and Jenny Dell will join them for the second game on Tuesday night.

For the remaining three games, Jordan Kent will handle play-by-play, with Jim Spanarkel as the color analyst and Jenny Dell reporting. There will be one game on Tuesday and then back-to-back games on Wednesday.

Studio coverage will also be spread across two locations. Nate Burleson and Adam Zucker will host from New York City, while Adam Lefkoe anchors coverage from Atlanta. Ernie Johnson will only appear during the Final Four this year.

NYC studio analysts will include Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Renee Montgomery, while Atlanta studio analysts have Bruce Pearl, Jamal Mashburn, Jalen Rose, and Seth Davis. Jamie Erdahl will deliver updates from games around the country during stoppages in play, while Gene Steratore returns as the tournament’s rules analyst.

Who Will Call the Final Four and National Championship Game?

Ian Eagle does play-by-play for TBS from Indianapolis, with Bill Raftery and Grant Hill as analysts and Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines. This group of four is in its third straight season as the lead broadcast team.

How Do CBS and TNT Divide March Madness Coverage?

The 2026 NCAA March Madness will be shown across multiple networks. CBS will carry games up to the Regional Finals, but the First Four will air only on truTV. Meanwhile, TNT will broadcast games from the First and Second Rounds, while TBS will show matchups starting from the First and Second Rounds, along with the Regional Finals, Final Four, and the national championship game.

When and Where to Watch the 2026 NCAA Tournament

Schedule for the 2026 men’s tournament:

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on CBS

First Four: Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18

First round: Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20

Second round: Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Schedule for the 2026 women’s tournament:

Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on ESPN

First Four: Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19

First round: Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21

Second round: Sunday, March 22, and Monday, March 23

Sweet 16: Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30

Final Four: Friday, April 3 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 5 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

This year, it’s easier than ever to catch every game. You can watch CBS games on Paramount+, TNT, TBS, and TruTV games on HBO Max, or you can catch them all on the NCAA March Madness Live app using your TV provider.