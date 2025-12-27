Who Are Trey Kaufman-Renn’s Parents? Meet the Family Behind the Purdue Boilermakers Star

Trey Kaufman-Renn, born on August 19, 2002, has carved out a name for himself as a rising star for the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Conference. The moment he stepped into Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana, his talent couldn’t be ignored. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer, where he averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in his junior year. But while this is about him, let’s get to know about Trey’s parents behind his journey.

Who is Trey Kaufman-Renn’s mother?

Lara Renn is Trey Kaufman-Renn’s mother, and she is on the official Purdue Boilermakers roster. Her LinkedIn profile says that she is the Virtual Academy Coordinator at Greater Clarke County School. But she’s been there for Trey through thick and thin as he plays basketball, in addition to her job.

Trey made a touching choice that isn’t common in sports when he got to high school: he added his mother’s maiden name, Renn, to his own last name. Trey said, “I wanted to honor my mom and all she’s done for me.” “Since day one, she’s been my biggest supporter.”

It’s a strong gesture that shows how much he appreciates what she gave up.

Who is Trey Kaufman-Renn’s father?

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s mother raised him as a single parent. His father isn’t a big part of his public story, but basketball runs in his family in other ways. Matt Renn, his uncle, played college basketball, which shows that athletic talent runs in the family. Lara played basketball in high school and has the same jersey number as Trey, which makes their relationship even stronger.

Does Trey Kaufman-Renn have any siblings?

Trey’s younger brother, Jaylen Renn, is in middle school as of 2025. When Trey said that some Illinois fans made racist and rude comments about Jaylen during a Purdue road game in 2025, their close relationship became part of a painful public story. The event had a big impact on their whole family. Even though this was hard for him, Trey is still determined to be a good role model for his younger brother.

What is Trey Kaufman-Renn’s family background and ethnicity?

Lara Renn, Trey Kaufman-Renn’s single mother, raised him in Sellersburg, Indiana. His family has lived in the state for a long time, and basketball has been a part of their lives for many generations. The family says they are American in public. We don’t know much about their specific ethnic background, but we do know that they have strong ties to Indiana and that basketball has been a passion for their family for many generations.

How has his family shaped his basketball career?

When you hear the name Trey Kaufman-Renn, you think of the talented Purdue Boilermakers forward who is making waves in college basketball. But his mother, Lara Renn, is the one who has always been there for him and made sacrifices for him. Lara, who was also an athlete, saw Trey’s potential early on and helped him develop more than just his basketball skills.

They didn’t just talk about basketball on the way to games; they also talked about ethics and philosophy. Trey now studies philosophy at Purdue because of how much those talks changed him. “I didn’t even know philosophy was a real subject until my mom and I started talking about it all the time,” he shared. Lara really helped him succeed.