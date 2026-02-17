“Who Can Guard Tessa?”: Kim Mulkey’s Viral Timeout Inspires SC Alum’s Tessa Johnson Tribute

Rivalries between two top SEC programs aren’t supposed to look like this. So lopsided, so dominated. And while an 18-straight win screams dominance, this time, Tessa Johnson made sure everyone heard it loud and clear. And after a stellar outing, all she had to say was, “We leaned on each other.”

For all those who watched, South Carolina’s full-team effort, their signature unity, was impossible to miss, but it was a Tessa show.

She was everywhere. Disrupting plays. Breaking rhythm. It even got under Kim Mulkey’s skin. So much so that during a timeout, she turned to her bench and furiously asked, “Who can guard Tessa?” That might be the biggest compliment an opponent can give.

The viral Mulkey moment even inspired South Carolina alum Dwayne K. Sutton (@dksutton on X) to create a tribute video. And trust us, it’s one you’ll want to check out.

“Who can guard Tessa? Tournament Tessa. Hands up shaking. Soon as they press it. Three-point shot, shootin’ this, I’m cleaner than a sweeper. Who can guard Tessa? Who can guard Tessa?….. When she shoot three from the logo, she don’t need screens. Step back, jumpin’. Cuttin’ up dreams. Coach draw plays, they still too late,” were some of the lyrics of the song, and they perfectly matched how Tessa played throughout the game.

Johnson finished with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and showed flashes of Caitlin Clark, knocking down 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. No matter what LSU tried, they had no answer. She became the thorn in the Lady Tigers’ hopes, as they fell 79–72.

And as if her performance wasn’t enough, Tessa Johnson also made history that night.

The Gamecocks Junior became the first Gamecock since Aliyah Boston in 2019–20 to drop consecutive 20-point games against AP Top-10 opponents, according to ESPN insights. You don’t get a tribute song for nothing!

But despite Tessa’s ridiculous shooting night, Kim Mulkey’s side still had a real chance to steal the dub. With 45.5 seconds left and trailing 73–72, the Lady Tigers had a chance to grab the lead. Something that would have happened only if Flau’jae Johnson hadn’t missed the crucial free throws. South Carolina then slammed the door with a 6-0 run to finish it.

The road ahead won’t get any easier for the Gamecocks, so expect more tight battles like this one.

Big Tests Ahead: Three Ranked Games for Tessa Johnson and Gamecocks

The win over LSU marked Dawn Staley’s 500th victory as South Carolina’s head coach, and fans will be dreaming of at least 500 more before she retires. The Gamecocks came into this season with revenge on their mind after last year’s title-game loss to UConn, and considering all the injuries they’ve had to battle through, what Staley has pulled off so far has been seriously impressive.

The Gamecocks sit at 25–2 overall and lead the SEC with an 11–1 record. Just four games separate them from another regular-season crown, but none will come easy. Tessa Johnson and co will still have to get past Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Kentucky if they want to seal it.

Now, this isn’t to say the Gamecocks can’t win all four games. They’re more than capable of beating anyone on their day. But we’ve also seen them slip up against an Oklahoma Sooners team that has struggled against ranked opponents quite a bit this season.

If Johnson stays this hot from the floor, it’s hard to see South Carolina losing anytime soon.

But what about you? Do you think the Gamecocks will drop a game before the regular season ends? Let us know in the comments down below!