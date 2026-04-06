“Who?”: Dawn Staley Caught Off Guard by USC–South Carolina Mix-Up After Title Loss

The battle of the “real USC” has been raging for years now. One Trojan said, “Honestly, before this, I’d never heard anybody call South Carolina USC.” Meanwhile, a Gamecock answered with similar venom, saying, “I actually didn’t know they were a school until I got to college.” Dawn Staley’s side won the battle this season by defeating Southern California in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Now, that name resemblance caused some confusion after the National Championship game.

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Unfortunately, Dawn Staley’s South Carolina side was dominated by UCLA in the title game. The scoreline read 79-51 as they shot a season-low 29% from the field, made just two 3-pointers, handed 14 turnovers and were outrebounded by 12. “I hope they felt how we got whupped. We didn’t get beat, we got whupped,” Raven Johnson said. Yet, Staley and Co. must move on and look at the future. While attempting to question her regarding that, a reporter managed to surprise Staley with her blunder.

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“A South Carolina game looks to bring in Saniyah Hall for next year. How excited are you to have her in this program?” Asked a reporter. At that moment, a bewildered Dawn Staley questioned, “Who?” The reporter tried to clarify, “Saniyah Hall,” but she realized to have misplaced the wrong USC. In reality, the No. 1 recruit of the 2027 class has committed to Southern California and not South Carolina. She apologized, but Staley did not miss the chance to joke, saying, “Something came over the… I mean, under the transfer portal?”

Well, Olivyah Edwards has asked for a release from her commitment. Trinity Jones has already returned to the pool after getting it from Clemson. In today’s NIL era, anything is possible. Even Saniyah Hall leaving Southern California for South Carolina wouldn’t surprise many in this atmosphere. However, there are no indications that it will happen.

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They do have a wonderful freshman class even without Hall. Staley added Alicia Tournebize, the 6-foot-7 center from France early and has gelled into this team and system. Her class consists of fifth-ranked Jerzy Robinson, 17th-ranked Kaeli Wynn, and 18th-ranked Kelsi Andrews.

Robinson, the top-ranked recruit, is particularly excited to play under Staley. “I think super importantly there was authenticity between me and Dawn,” She said. “I told her my goals. You know, I have, you know, the highest expectations out of myself, and, you know, she maxed that out with me. She said, which is something I remember, ‘I’m only going to add to you, I’m not gonna take away.” Even with this top class, Staley has revealed clear intentions in the transfer portal.

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Dawn Staley Flags Crucial Gap Ahead of Transfer Portal

Dawn Staley is not used to losing too many players to the portal. She likely has Tessa Johnson and Edwards, who have played in multiple national championship games, returning. South Carolina will also feature former SEC Tournament MVP Chloe Kitts and forward Ashlyn Watkins, who were both sidelined this season with injuries. Staley is working on Madina Okot’s return as well. They will be losing Ta-Niya Latson and Raven Johnson, possibly to the WNBA.

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“I think our front line is pretty good, especially the ones that are coming back from injury, coming back to our team,” Staley said. But there is one area the coach will look to fill in the portal, which starts immediately the next day or via another freshman. “Obviously, we’ve got to add some guard play,” Staley said. “Definitely some lead guard play, some more athleticism in the guard department.”

Wynn is a 6-2 wing/forward, while Andrews, a 6-4 forward/post. Robinson is considered a guard but she is more of a scorer than a floor general. Even SLAM Magazine described Robinson’s game as “bully ball meets finesse” this summer and she herself agreed. Also, Staley can’t depend on a freshman to start for her immediately, as she needs to grow into this higher level of basketball. An experienced transfer who can replace Raven Johnson at the point guard position will stabilize this potentially dangerous squad.