Who Is Azzi Fudd’s Girlfriend? Inside Her Relationship With Former UConn Teammate Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have had a deep connection that began long before their UConn days. Both said their “personalities clicked” from the moment they met on the court. While Bueckers leaped to the pros in style, Fudd is also looking to emulate her better half in the 2026 WNBA draft. While they remain a power couple, heavily adored by the modern-day generation on and off the court, let us learn more about the early phases of their relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Paige Bueckers?

Paige Madison Bueckers is a point guard and holds the highest scoring average per game in UConn Huskies women’s basketball history at 19.9. She made her NCAA debut in December 2020 and eventually led the program to an NCAA Championship in 2025, marking a fairytale ending to her career. Bueckers entered the WNBA draft in 2025 as one of the most talked-about prospects and was deservedly the first pick for the Dallas Wings.

Despite a tough first year with the Wings, a team that finished with the joint-worst record, the 24-year-old was quick to break multiple records and ended up winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, also making it to the All-WNBA Second Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers Meet?

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers met while representing the USA at the 2017 and 2018 FIBA Women’s Championships, where they won gold both years.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Bueckers even wished Fudd on her birthday in October 2017. Both hit it off instantly when they met. Bueckers and Fudd recalled their conversations during their flight from Argentina, with the 24-year-old noting that Fudd was constantly chatting.

“I remember I was really shy, so when we were on the plane, I was kind of forced to talk to her,” Fudd told SLAM. “But then, when we got back with my grandparents, she was just with us a lot. We would go to the gym. I had, like, a new workout partner, and I loved working out with her. Then from there, she just tagged along with my family. She was a part of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, during the COVID pandemic, the two of them quarantined together and recorded viral TikToks that sparked early rumors. They reunited at UConn, and their on-court chemistry immediately became the talk of the town.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 21, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) on the court as their teammates warm up before the start of the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Sharing a formidable bond on the court, Fudd and Bueckers were instrumental in UConn’s 2025 NCAA championship-winning season. Fudd, who was the first to hug her at the 2025 WNBA draft, even shared her happiness at seeing Bueckers get the Wings’ top pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all get to share this moment with our seniors, with Paige, and so I’m super excited for her,” Fudd told PEOPLE.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Did Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers Confirm Their Relationship?

While rumors about Bueckers and Fudd’s relationship had circulated since their days at UConn, the speculation caught fire during the summer of 2025, with fans noticing Fudd’s mirror selfie featuring a phone case with the words “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”

Fans also saw the two holding hands after a Wings game, and the matching A and P necklaces fueled the rumors even further. However, Bueckers and Fudd continued to refer to each other as best friends until the Dallas guard’s WAG Talk interview during the All-Star weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bueckers answered questions about her “D1 girlfriend” before the interviewer asked about the words on the phone case, if any. The 24-year-old calmly replied, “It says Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”

The interviewer teased the girlfriend reveal, to which Bueckers said, “Azzi Fudd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What Have They Said About Their Relationship?

Since the reveal, the Bueckers and Fudd have been more open about their relationship. Fudd has talked about her partner’s outgoing and feisty nature. She describes herself as a quieter, even-keeled personality and also calls Bueckers her favorite WNBA player, delving deeper into her character traits.

“You’re super giving, and I like how you always make sure to put others first,” Fudd said. “I love how you take care of people around you and those who matter most to you. You’re super loyal.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship Apr 6, 2025 Tampa, FL, USA Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers 5 and guard Azzi Fudd 35 speak to the media after the national championship of the women s 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250406_hlf_al2_0256

Talking about an ideal day for the couple, Bueckers described it as, “Going to a nice restaurant and getting something good to eat… chilling and watching a show, playing video games.”

Both players supported each other during their respective injury and rehab phases. Bueckers was the first to call Fudd and send flowers after her ACL surgery in 2019, and Fudd even noted that the support lifted her spirits.

What Is Paige Bueckers’ Net Worth?

Paige Bueckers’ net worth is estimated at $1.5-$2.5 million. This includes her WNBA salary, her commercial deals, and her Unrivaled package, which now includes the $50,000 she won in the Free Throw Challenge, which she eventually decided to donate to the Hopkins Education Foundation.

What’s Next for Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers?

While Paige Bueckers continues to shine in Unrivaled’s second season before heading into the new WNBA campaign, Azzi Fudd is looking to lead the UConn Huskies to another NCAA Championship before she calls it a day on her college career, too.

Fudd will then head into the WNBA draft, where a reunion with Paige Bueckers at Dallas remains a genuine possibility. Awa Fam and Fudd are the likely contenders for the first pick, with the Wings reportedly in a conundrum over their choice.

In the next two months, Fudd and the Huskies can also do something they couldn’t manage in 2025: a perfect season. UConn is currently 31-0 and can go undefeated through the regular season before entering the NCAA Tournament.