Who Is Ben McCollum? The Coach Who Just Shocked College Basketball After 15 Years

March Madness always delivers chaos, but few saw this coming. A first-year coach, with a No. 9 seed team, completing a stunning 73-72 takedown of the defending champions. And with that, Ben McCollum announced himself to the national stage, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes past the Florida Gators in one of the biggest upsets of the NCAA Tournament.

For 15 years, McCollum built a dynasty that most fans never watched. Widely regarded as one of the most successful coaches in the history of college basketball at the lower levels, he dominated in relative obscurity, stacking wins, titles, and a seemingly unbreakable system. Now, he has taken that same formula to the biggest stage, and the college basketball world can’t stop talking about him.

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Who is Ben McCollum?

Ben McCollum is the current head coach of the Iowa men’s basketball team. Before joining the Iowa Hawkeyes, McCollum spent 15 seasons at Northwest Missouri State, where he quietly built one of the most dominant dynasties in college basketball.

During his 15-season stretch, his teams didn’t just win, they overwhelmed opponents with consistency, discipline, and structure. Northwest Missouri State became synonymous with excellence, posting multiple 30-win seasons and even completing an undefeated 38-0 championship campaign.

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Despite this dominance, much of it happened outside the mainstream spotlight of Division I basketball. This is why McCollum remained relatively unknown to casual fans until now.

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Ben McCollum’s success is established in a clear and uncompromising identity. Often described as “death by a thousand paper cuts,” his system emphasizes elite defensive discipline, slowing the pace of the game, minimizing mistakes, and maximizing efficiency over flash. Rather than relying on high-scoring offenses, his teams win by controlling tempo and forcing opponents into uncomfortable, low-efficiency situations. That philosophy has already translated seamlessly to the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have shown the ability to win gritty, close games, even when their offense struggles.

McCollum’s move to Division I basketball, however, began at Drake University. After his historic run at Northwest Missouri State, he spent the 2024-25 season at Drake University, where he immediately proved his methods could succeed at a higher level. His team posted a 31-4 record, and he earned the conference Coach of the Year honor. That was the success that opened the door to the Big Ten, where Iowa hired him in 2025.

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When McCollum arrived, the Iowa Hawkeyes were a program with talent, but a long history of underperforming in March. But in just one season, he has led Iowa to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999, and orchestrated a major upset over the defending champions, the Florida Gators. And of course, that has got his name circulating in national conversations. Now, he is no longer college basketball’s best-kept secret.

How many National Championships has Ben McCollum won?

Ben McCollum has won four national championships, all at the NCAA Division II level during his time with Northwest Missouri State. The first title came in 2017. McCollum led Northwest Missouri State to its first-ever national championship. They would repeat the feat two years later in 2019, but this time undefeated. His team completed a 38-0 perfect season, to become one of the few programs in NCAA history, across all divisions, to finish undefeated and win a national title.

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Following the 2019 championship, McCollum of Northwest Missouri State would go on to win the next two championships to complete a three-peat. The 2020 edition of the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the next tournament came in 2021. The team won in 2021 and then in 2022.

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What Makes His 15-Year Coaching Journey So Remarkable?

The remarkable thing about Ben McCollum’s coaching career is not just the success he has achieved. The remarkable thing is how long he managed to sustain it.

At Northwest Missouri State, he transformed a solid program into a national juggernaut. He made the team into the standard for excellence in Division II basketball, with 25+ wins in 12 consecutive seasons. Beyond the four championships, they also won 12 straight conference regular-season titles from 2014 to 2025. In a sport where roster turnover and competitive balance often disrupt success, McCollum built a machine that kept producing results year after year.

Also, one of the biggest questions surrounding dominant lower-division coaches is whether they will get results at a higher level. McCollum has already answered that. After a brief but highly successful stint at Drake, he carried his philosophy to the Iowa Hawkeyes and immediately produced results.

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What’s Next for Ben McCollum After His Breakthrough Moment?

At the moment, the spotlight is only intensifying for Ben McCollum. After orchestrating one of the biggest upsets of the NCAA Tournament, he will now lead the Iowa Hawkeyes into what could be the most significant game in the history of their rivalry with the No. 4 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A win would send Iowa to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1987. It would mark McCollum’s first Elite Eight appearance at the Division I level. And it would further cement his first season as one of the most impactful coaching debuts in recent college basketball history.

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This game also has a fascinating sideline battle, as McCollum faces Fred Hoiberg, a seasoned and respected coach who is also vying for his first-ever Elite Eight appearance. Should McCollum guide the Iowa Hawkeyes past Nebraska, the challenge escalates further. They would face either the No. 2 seed Houston Cougars or the 3-seed Illinois. At that point, what started as a Cinderella run would transform into a legitimate championship push.

But regardless of how far this tournament run goes, McCollum’s breakthrough moment is already reshaping the future of Iowa basketball. He’s already built a strong foundation with his first season exploits. If he stays, gets his recruitment right, and continues on the path he started, Iowa might even be a stronger force next season.

But before then, the world will keep watching. Now, they’ll no longer be asking Who is Ben McCollum but how far can he take this? And based on everything we’ve seen so far, betting against him may not be the smartest move.