Who Is Braylon Mullins’ Girlfriend? All About the UConn Star’s Dating Life & Relationship

Braylon Mullins has become a national hero after his incredible buzzer-beater against Duke sent the UConn Huskies to the 2026 Final Four. While fans are buzzing about his skills on the court, many are also curious about the girl by his side during his big moment.

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Who Is Braylon Mullins Dating in 2026?

Braylon Mullins is currently dating Kylee Beranek. The two are high school sweethearts who have managed to keep their relationship strong as Mullins moved from being a top player in Indiana to a star at the University of Connecticut.

Who Is Kylee Beranek? Meet Braylon Mullins’ Girlfriend

Kylee Beranek is an Indiana native who has been a constant support for Mullins during his freshman year. After finishing high school in Indiana, she moved to Storrs to enroll at UConn so the couple could stay close.

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Imago Greenfield Central’s Braylon Mullins (24) walks back to defense during a scrimmage against Lawrence North at the Notre Dame Team Camp at Rolfs Athletics Hall on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in South Bend.

While she usually keeps her life private, Kylee has become much more famous during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. She is often seen in the stands wearing custom Huskies gear. Mullins has said that having her nearby is very comforting while he deals with the pressure of being a top college athlete.

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How Did Braylon Mullins and His Girlfriend Meet?

The couple met during high school in Indiana. Their story is like something out of a movie because they actually went to rival high schools. Mullins played for Greenfield-Central, while Kylee attended New Palestine High School. Despite the rivalry between their schools, they hit it off and have been together ever since.

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How Did Kylee Beranek React to Braylon Mullins’ March Madness Moment?

Kylee went viral after UConn’s 73-72 win over Duke on March 29. After Mullins hit a huge three-pointer with almost no time left, Kylee posted an exciting TikTok video from a hotel room.

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In the video, she wore a “Final Four” hat and jeans with “Mullins” written on the leg. The couple danced to “Goin’ Back to Indiana” by The Jackson 5. This was the perfect song because the Final Four is being held in their home state at Lucas Oil Stadium. The video ended with a hug and a kiss, which fans absolutely loved.

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Is Braylon Mullins’ Girlfriend Active on Social Media?

Yes, Kylee Beranek is active on TikTok and Instagram. She does not post all the time, but she uses her accounts to show fans what her life is like as a student and how she supports Braylon.

Her recent TikTok celebration got thousands of views and likes from UConn fans. As Braylon gets ready for the Final Four game against Illinois, fans expect to see more updates from Kylee as she cheers him on in their home state.

Braylon Mullins and Kylee Beranek show that high school romance can last even during the madness of college sports. As Mullins gets ready for the biggest games of his life, having Kylee there to support him is a huge part of his journey.