Who Is Bruce Branch III? The Reclassifying No. 1 Basketball Player in America for 2027

Reclassifying from one class to another has become almost routine in today’s college basketball world. Just recently, the No. 1 player in ESPN’s 2027 class, Babatunde Oladotun, moved up to 2026 and committed to Maryland. AJ Dybantsa did something similar, originally in the 2025 cycle, he jumped to 2026 before reclassifying back to 2025 and signing with BYU. And now another top young star from the 2027 class is taking the same path into college hoops a year early: Bruce Branch III.

Who Is Bruce Branch III?

The 6-foot-7, five-star small forward is currently the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class according to Yahoo Sports, and he himself explained why he chose to reclassify.

“I believe in my ability. I am confident that I can do this,” Branch told ESPN. “I have been playing up my whole life. I am not going to let anyone outwork me. I remember when I was in the first grade playing against third graders. I got pushed down, and I got back up.”

Branch, who will now begin his final high school season with Prolific Prep, turned 17 last month, which means that he will now be eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft, as noted by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. And with the 2027 class not nearly as strong as 2026, Branch steps right into the mix as a genuine contender for the No. 1 pick alongside the number 1 player currently in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes.

With a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Branch brings real NBA-level athleticism. He’s one of the best three-point shooters in the class, especially when he’s on the move. He can put the ball on the deck, hit from the mid-range, and he’s already shown promising flashes as a playmaker. That entire scouting profile, as detailed by Travis Branham of 247Sports, paints the picture of one of the more sought-after prospects in his class.

Bruce Branch III’s High School Career

Bruce Branch III hails from Gilbert, Arizona, where his game first started turning heads. He spent the past two seasons at Perry High School, teaming up with current Arizona freshman standout Koa Peat and winning back-to-back state titles. He then decided to pack his bags and move to Prolific Prep, which is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Branch put together an impressive run on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this past spring and summer, averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Compton Magic. He also knocked down 39% of his threes, per Synergy, which is pretty impressive for someone his age, and one that should only get better from here. According to 247Sports, he will slot in as the No. 8 overall player in the 2026 class.

Which Schools Are Targeting Bruce Branch III?

Although the early signing period has passed, it’s still early in Branch’s recruiting journey. He doesn’t have any official visits scheduled yet, but plenty of programs are already keeping a close eye on him and have made their interest clear. According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, USC, BYU, Arizona, Houston, and Miami are all in the mix for the small forward.

But growing up in Arizona comes with its own advantages. Both Arizona and Arizona State have already extended offers to the five-star talent, giving him two strong in-state options right out of the gate. Now it’s up to Branch to decide which program he wants to call home and which one can become the ideal launchpad for his NBA journey.