Who Is Cameron Boozer’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About the Duke Blue Devils Star’s Love Life

Cameron Sikander Boozer is riding another high after his 18-point, game-winning effort against Michigan State sealed a 66-60 win in the NCAA regional final. Performances like this have become routine for the teenage standout, who has lived up to the Boozer name from the start. A two-time Mr. Basketball USA and former Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year, he also shone at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit and recently impressed even Arkansas coach John Calipari.

Amid all the accolades, Cam Boozer still leads a grounded life surrounded by his parents, Carlos and CeCe, and his brothers, Cayden and Carmani. But there’s also someone else who has become a meaningful part of his journey. Cam is currently linked to Yva Lauren Cao, whose growing presence around the rising star has started generating plenty of buzz.

Who is Cameron Boozer’s girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao?

Yva Lauren Cao is a student at the University of Miami and serves as a cheerleader for the Miami Hurricanes. Yva isn’t just a regular cheerleader, as she was named on the Miami Herald cheerleading First Team-All Dade honor, which acknowledges the top cheerleaders in Miami-Dade County.

Yva represents the Lourdes Cheerleading as part of the ‘Our Lady of Lourdes Academy’. Her skills and talent have promoted her to the post of captain and have featured at the FHSAA state championship. This has also enabled her to participate in UCA National Cheerleading Competitions, which comprised over 1000 teams.

Despite the tough nature of competition, she finished in 6th place in the Large Varsity Division 2 Game. and also made it to the top 20 of a total of 100 teams in the Small Varsity Division 2 traditional routine.

Lauren Cao is active on social media, but to a limited extent. She is not on Facebook or Twitter, but has maintained an Instagram presence. However, she doesn’t post regularly. She has over 3k followers and shares snippets of her life – her cheerleading moments, pics with her boyfriend Cameron, vacation pics, and so on.

How did Cameron Boozer and Yva Lauren meet, and when did they start dating?

Although the exact dates of their meeting are not known, they are high-school sweethearts who have been in an official relationship since September 2023, as was made clear through confirmations of their Instagram posts. The couple also celebrated their second anniversary by simultaneously posting pictures of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

The duo is known to interact on each other’s posts on Instagram and share their lovey-dovey moments. “Missing my bestie,” one of Yva’s stories was captioned. When Yva posted a picture of her in a green dress, Cam replied, “Oooo, she pretty” and “Green for Golf,” talking about the color of her green attire from prom.

Yva has also accompanied the Boozer family on their vacations in the Bahamas and already has a close relationship with the family.

How does their relationship appear on social media?

Cam and Yva’s relationship shows nothing but love and warmth that they have for one another. Both are sincerely supportive of each other and want nothing but the best for one another. Like when Cam won the ESPY’s Gatorade Award, Cao was overcome with emotion.

“I AM SO FREAKING PROUD OF YOU,’ shared Yva in her story. She has also carried a placard littered with her boyfriend’s pictures and the words “CAM’S BIGGEST FAN” emblazoned across it. It just shows how much these two are totally enamored with each other.

Do Cameron Boozer and Yva Lauren Cao have children?

No, Cam Boozer and Yva Lauren Cao have no children. They are in a relationship at the moment and are busy focusing on their respective careers.

How does Yva Lauren support Cameron Boozer’s career?

Yva has always been supportive of Cam’s career, as she has been a consistent presence during Cam’s college basketball games. She was a regular face cheering for her guy from the stands during the Columbus games. When Cameron and his twin brother, Cayden, signed a deal with Crocs, Yva joked about a pink pair to go along with her style.

So whatever it is that Cam does, Yva gives her full-fledged support and always stays behind her man. Cam also does the same. Back in April, Cam went all out to help his girlfriend’s family’s bakery business, CAO Bakery and Cafe, and was seen handing out baked goods in red boxes.

Boozer Jr. also went out in his own way and donned identical pink T-shirts with the rest of the Cao fam to show his support for the cause. A sweet gesture indeed from basketball’s future star.