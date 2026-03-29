Who Is CeCe Boozer? Boozer Twins’ Mother’s Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth & More

Behind the success of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, there is a special someone who has been the architect of their off-court discipline: CeCe Boozer (Cameron and Cayden’s mom). While their father has been able to show them the technicalities of the sport, their mom is probably their biggest cheerleader. So let’s dive in and find out more about CeCe.

Who Is CeCe Boozer? What Does She Do for a Living?

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Cindy Nichole Blackwell, better known as CeCe Boozer, is the mother of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, and she has been a driving force behind the family’s remarkable journey. CeCe is a graduate of the University of Miami and an entrepreneur. Blackwell was married to former NBA star Carlos Boozer from 2003 to 2015. Throughout the Blue Devils’ 2025-26 season, she has been a fixture at games, providing a steady, supportive presence alongside her ex-husband as their sons lead Duke toward a potential national title.

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Growing up, CeCe also played sports. CeCe Boozer attended the University of Miami and later Duke University, where she distinguished herself as a Division I volleyball player at North Carolina State University before transferring or cross-enrolling at Duke. Maybe the Boozer twins inherited some of her athletic qualities, too.

But CeCe isn’t just Cameron and Cayden’s mom or Carlos Boozer’s ex-wife; she is an entrepreneur too. A strong healthcare advocate, she manages several assisted living facilities and residential homes specifically tailored for adults with special needs. For context, doctors diagnosed Carmani with sickle cell anemia, and after enduring her own personal struggles, she chose to put her life into ensuring that the quality of life was not affected.

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CeCe also owns and operates a boutique in Atlanta, Georgia, which has become part of her impeccable style statement, which she flaunts effortlessly.

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But that’s not all about CeCe, as she does a whole lot more. She is a public speaker and uses her platforms, like podcasts and guest appearances, to discuss the importance of medical advocacy and the power of a parent’s intuition. Sometimes parents are unable to take on head-on roles when it comes to their children’s health, which is why she uses her platform to educate and inform the masses.

When she is not involved in social work, she is seen cheering for her children at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Her interactions with her children and attending the games with her children’s faces imprinted on her dress have gone viral.

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How Is CeCe Boozer Related to Cameron and Cayden Boozer?

As the mother of Cameron, Cayden, and their older brother Carmani, CeCe’s journey with Carlos Boozer began when she found his number in the Duke student directory in 1999. Sparks flew since then as shared meals and long conversations opened the doors for a relationship that led to their marriage in 2003.

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The Boozer family soon welcomed a new member to their family with the arrival of Carmani, their eldest child. Carmani was born with sickle cell anemia, an inherited blood disorder that can cause severe pain, organ damage, and premature death. The Boozer family was heartbroken but didn’t give up hope.

CeCe’s research played a key role in finding a breakthrough as she realized the best hope for a cure was a bone marrow transplant using stem cells from a sibling’s umbilical cord.

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As both CeCe and Carlos carried the sickle gene, natural conception was out of the question, which is why CeCe took the brave step of going in for in vitro fertilization (IVF) with preimplantation genetic diagnosis. After careful screening, doctors identified two perfect matches and implanted them in CeCe’s womb, and thus the Boozer twins were born on July 18, 2007.

It was their stem cells gathered from the twins’ umbilical cord, which were then transplanted to Carmani. The procedure took over 40 days but was successful as Carmani’s health improved, and the world had two future basketball legends.

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What Is CeCe Boozer’s Ethnicity? Is CeCe Boozer White?

While CeCe Boozer’s ethnicity is not publicly known, she does seem of mixed descent and not particularly white. She was born circa 1978-1979 and is about 46-47 years old.

What Is CeCe Boozer’s Net Worth?

CeCe Boozer’s exact Net Worth is not known. With the multiple business ventures that include her assisted living facility management, boutique ownership, and speaking engagements, she is known to make a good amount of money from her enterprises.