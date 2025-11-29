Who Is Daniel Jacobsen? Everything to Know About Purdue’s 7-Foot Star

Daniel Jacobsen can’t miss. The 7-foot-4 center had a career night against Eastern Illinois with 24 points and 9 rebounds, going 8-8 off the field. However, his perfect record stretches back almost 2 weeks. His perfect performance against Eastern Illinois took his streak of consecutive field goals to 19. In the process, Daniel Jacobsen has broken a 50-year-old Purdue record and has a chance to extend it even further. Let’s look at where Jacobson’s journey began and the high school exploits that got him here.

What is Daniel Jacobsen’s Roots: Family, Hometown & Early Life

Daniel Jacobsen was born on April 25, 2006, to Amy Nigrelli and Rob Jacobsen. Originally from New Mexico, he moved out at a young age to pursue basketball. He started at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, transferring to Legacy Early in Greenville, South Carolina. He finished his high school career at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro. His father, Rob Jacobsen, guided Daniel through the journey. “He’s helped me a lot with my recruitment, helping me make the right decisions come on visits with me, been great,” Jacobsen said. Jacobsen has a younger brother, Eric, who is taking a similar journey to Daniel. Eric has spent 2 years at La Cueva Academy and moved to Brewster.

How did Daniel Jacobsen First Turn Heads in his high school days?

Jacobsen averaged 6.3 points, 0.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. In his sophomore season at Legacy Early, Jacobsen averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, playing 15.5 minutes per game. He gained national attention at the 2023 annual Nike Peach Jam in Georgia, where he averaged 10.6 points and 6.0 rebounds. After this prominence, he transferred to the Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. At the time, Brewster Academy is ranked No. 28 nationally and No. 1 in Portland, Auburn by MaxPreps.

Daniel Jacobsen started as a mid-tier prospect in his senior year. He was initially ranked at No.193 by 247 Sports Composite Rankings in March 2024. However, within two months, he jumped more than 100 places, finishing at No. 86 on the same rankings. His international performance also drew a lot of eyebrows.

Jacobsen started all six of the FIBA U-18 AmeriCup games and averaged 9.2 points, 7 rebounds, and a team-high 3.2 blocks in just 16.3 minutes of playing time. His 19 blocked shots in the FIBA U-18 AmeriCup set a new Team USA record, passing Myles Turner’s 18 in 2014, and helped win a gold medal.

What are Daniel Jacobsen’s On-Court Breakout & Key Achievements That Defined His College Career

The 7-foot-3, 235-pound center ultimately chose the Boilermakers over Wisconsin. “I really like Purdue because of their play style and their history with bigs,” Jacobsen told On3. “I feel like it’s the best place for me to develop and play on a successful team.” He also received offers from Creighton, Georgetown, Providence, Illinois, Xavier, among others. Jacobsen was originally a 2025 recruit, but reclassified to 2024. However, his freshman season suffered an early end.

After gaining a start in the first game against Texas A&M-CC, the 7’4 big man scored 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks. That was a piece of the puzzle many thought would exist with the loss of Zach Edey, but fate had other ideas. Within a minute against Northern Kentucky, a defender fell on his leg just below his knee. Jacobsen fell to the floor and was helped to the locker room. He was diagnosed with a broken tibia and was forced into a medical redshirt for the rest of the season. His return to college ball is going quite well. In 7 games, he has averaged 10.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game for the top-ranked Purdue.

What is Daniel Jacobsen’s Playing Style, Strengths & What Sets Him Apart on the Court

As a freshman, the early complaint from his scouting reports was that he doesn’t have the same build as Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center needs physicality around the post. However, after his injury and during his rehab, Jacobsen has beefed up. He now weighs 250 pounds, up from the 220 he had when he arrived on campus. His shot‑blocking instincts, length, and ability to run the floor as immediate impact skills, along with his frame.

“I would describe myself as a stretch five that can not only play around the basketball but also shoot the three and pass. I am also a good shot blocker and rebounder,” He said.

For Purdue over the last decade, big men have been a tradition of sorts. The biggest advantage each has been able to use in their development is being able to develop alongside high-level players. He also has Oscar Cluff as a partner in the low post, who is also considered one of the best big men in the country. Daniel Jacobsen has the potential and the physical abilities to hit a higher ceiling.