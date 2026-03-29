Who Is Duke Blue Devils Mascot? Meaning, History & Why It’s Called the Blue Devil

The iconic Duke Blue Devil mascot owes its name not to a mythical creature, but to an elite unit of French soldiers from World War I. The Duke Mascot Blue Devils’ name has become synonymous with basketball today for their dominance in the sport.

What is the meaning and history behind it? Let’s take a deep dive and find out about its history.

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What Is the Duke Blue Devils Mascot Called?

The Duke Blue Devils mascot is called The Blue Devil. It is a costumed character that appears at basketball games, football games, and other university events, rallying fans and representing Duke pride.

The Devil, as it is called, is depicted as an impish figure wearing a blue and white cape, a blue mask with white horns, and often a forehead tape with messages. Like every mascot, its main purpose is to get the crowd excited and at other venues as it celebrates Duke’s athletic spirit with the fans.

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Over the years, it has become a staple at Duke basketball games, especially during March Madness, where it rallies alongside the Cameron Crazies. This mascot goes back a century, embodying both school spirit and historical roots.

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Why Is Duke Called the Blue Devils? What Does It Mean?

How the Blue Devils got their name is quite an interesting story. In fact, there was a point in time when the name almost didn’t happen. Other names were doing the rounds that included Polar Bears, Blue Titans, Blue Eagles, Royal Blazes, Blue Warriors, Catamounts, Grizzlies, Badgers, Dreadnoughts, and Captains, and this comes from Duke University itself.

The name actually goes back to World War 1 and to the Chasseurs Alpins, nicknamed “les Diables Bleus,” who were well-known French soldiers. It was their distinctive blue uniform with the flowing cape and beret that commanded attention. When the U.S. entered the war, units of the French Blue Devils toured the country helping to raise money for the war effort, according to the university.

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Jump right to the conclusion of the war in the Trinity College Board of Trustees student newspaper section called the Trinity Chronicle, which was looking for a name that would be “catchy”, akin to something easily recognizable nationwide in songs, yells, and publicity. The responsibility for it fell on the newspaper staff in the year 1922-23, and William H. Lander, as editor-in-chief, and Mike Bradshaw, as managing editor, of the Trinity Chronicle, began the academic year 1922-23 referring to the athletic teams as the Blue Devils.

Soon after, their class got filled with returning veterans, and they easily understood what the Blue Devils meant. The name wasn’t very popular as it came about, but the feeling that this was the best name chosen out of the available options was unanimous among the student body.

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What Is the History Behind the Duke Blue Devils Mascot Name?

Duke’s mascot name has its roots in the university’s history and a unique cultural inspiration. Before Duke University was renamed, it was known as Trinity College until 1924.

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The athletic teams were often referred to informally as the Trinity Eleven (especially for football) or simply by school colors like Blue and White. However, in 1924, Trinity got its name changed and began to be known as Duke University after James B. Duke’s endowment. With the new name, there was a push to establish a stronger, more distinctive athletic identity, which was missing from the program so far.

The year 1929 officially saw Duke adopting the Blue Devils team nickname from the French Alpine soldiers of World War 1 known as les Diables Bleus (“Blue Devils”), who wore striking blue uniforms and capes. This helped Duke create its own niche, as it was not stuck with common nicknames like the Eagles and Bears.

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What Does the Duke Blue Devil Mascot Represent Today?

The Duke mascot today represents school pride, fearless competition, and boundless energy, especially during NCAA tournaments, where it rallies fans and embodies Duke’s athletic spirit. The Blue Devil isn’t just a symbol but a bold, iconic figure that highlights Duke University’s tradition, excellence, and unity.

When coming to watch any game at the Cameron Indoor Stadium, you can feel the energy resonating from the mascot as it interacts with the crowd and amplifies the whole atmosphere with its theatrics and playful moments.

While noticeable on other occasions as well, it’s during March Madness that the Duke mascot shines the most as the men’s and women’s teams compete on the national stage.

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It is because of this mascot that Duke enjoys the reputation as one of the most spirited and competitive programs in college sports.

Who Plays the Duke Blue Devil Mascot at Games?

The Duke Blue Devil mascot is played by Duke University students. Performers are selected through a tryout process organized by the athletics department, ensuring they can embody the energy, spirit, and tradition of Duke at games and events.

Former Blue Devil Cate Schick opened up about how the selection is made via auditions and what the criteria are they look for before putting you in the uniform. Schick, who worked as the Devil mascot, revealed what it is like donning the costume and how she got the part.

“Basically, they want to make sure that you fit the persona… They also want to make sure that, physically speaking, you can run around in the suit and mentally that you have the mind of a mascot,” said Schick, further adding that being “feisty, confident, a little bit mischievous,” will also help.

Another important aspect that one needs to keep in mind is that when you put on the suit, you are becoming the character, and so you should compare yourself to the mascot’s traits, and Schick’s energy got her the part.

“I believe they liked what they saw because they hired me, and I spent the rest of my years at Duke putting the suit on, doing football games, basketball games, and private events. I did a couple of weddings,” concluded Schick.

Has the Duke Blue Devil Mascot Changed Over Time?

Like every other thing of the past, the Duke mascot’s costume has also changed with time, from the simple early costumes into the modern, high-energy design seen today. Costume upgrades have made the mascot more dynamic, visually striking, and better suited for engaging fans at games and NCAA tournaments.

From the straw voodoo dolls back in the 1920s, which was the most basic version of the costume, to the long johns dyed blue of the 1950s, it kept on changing and evolving. The 1980s saw a major shift as a large cartoonish head on a construction helmet made its appearance, but that came with its own share of problems, including visibility and odor issues.

Since 2008, however, we have been getting the refined version of the mascot, which is way more polished and comes with a muscle suit and an easy-to-move head.

Thus, the mascots have come a long way in their journey, and so has Duke. We will again get to witness the Blue Devil at its playful best as they take on UConn in the Elite Eight for the men and UCLA for the women.