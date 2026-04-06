Who Is Elliot Cadeau’s Girlfriend? What We Know About the Michigan Star’s Relationship Status

Elliot Cadeau has become one of the most talked-about players in college basketball, especially after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the 2026 National Championship game. The 21-year-old point guard made headlines recently for his incredible “toughness” on the court. Just days before the Final Four, he suffered a scary allergic reaction to cashews that required him to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Despite being wheeled out on a stretcher, he recovered quickly, drove to Indianapolis, and put up a massive double-double with 13 points and 10 assists to beat Arizona. As fans watch his heroic journey toward a title, many are asking about his life away from the arena.

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Does Elliot Cadeau Have a Girlfriend in 2026?

As of April 2026, Elliot Cadeau does not have a confirmed girlfriend in the public eye. Even though he is a major star in the Big Ten and a favorite among Michigan fans, he has chosen to keep his dating life completely private. There are no confirmed reports or social media posts that show him in a romantic relationship.

For now, it seems the 6-foot-1 guard is keeping all of his energy focused on his teammates and his basketball goals. He is known for having a “pro mindset,” and his personal life remains a mystery to the media. This level of privacy is common for high-level athletes who want to avoid distractions during a busy season.

Has Elliot Cadeau Ever Spoken About His Dating Life?

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Elliot Cadeau has never given a public interview or made a statement about having a girlfriend. Even when he talks to reporters about his hobbies or his life in Ann Arbor, he rarely mentions anything about romance.

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During his recent health scare, all eyes were on his recovery. Reporters asked him plenty of questions about how he felt after the allergic reaction, but the conversation stayed strictly on his health and his desire to play. He seems very comfortable keeping a wall between his basketball career and his private affairs.

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What Do We Know About Elliot Cadeau’s Life Off the Court?

Elliot Cadeau has a very interesting life story that explains why he is such a focused competitor. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in New Jersey. He comes from a very athletic family. His father, James, has Haitian roots and played amateur tennis for 25 years. His mother, Michelle, is from Sweden and is the person who first pushed him to play basketball instead of football because she was worried football was too dangerous.

Because of his mother, Elliot is a dual citizen and has spent a lot of time playing for the Swedish National Team. He has won gold medals and MVP awards while representing Sweden in international tournaments. This international experience helped him become a “psycho competitor,” a nickname his coach, Dusty May, gave him because he hates to lose so much.

Aside from basketball, family is his biggest priority. His older brother, Justin, also plays college tennis at Howard University. Elliot also deals with a personal challenge every day; he has congenital hearing loss and is deaf in his right ear. He has never let this slow him down, using it as motivation to prove that you can reach your dreams no matter what obstacles are in your way.

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Elliot Cadeau is a private person who lets his game do the talking. While fans might be curious about who he is dating, he has made it clear that he is at Michigan to win a championship and build a future in the NBA. From his Swedish roots to his incredible recovery from a medical emergency, his story is one of strength and focus. Whether he is at home with his family or leading the Wolverines on the court, he remains one of the most disciplined stars in the sport today.