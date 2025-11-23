Who Is Hysier Miller? NCAA Bans Ex-Temple Guard After Betting Investigation

It is one thing to lose a game, but another to learn that a teammate may have wagered on it. That’s the shocker at the center of the Hysier Miller scandal. The former Temple guard went from a trusted starter to the face of an NCAA betting probe. The revelation that Hysier Miller placed a bet against his own team has ignited one of the most unsettling breaches in college basketball.

Who Is Hysier Miller? Former Temple Starting Guard Profile

Hysier Miller is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The city is known for producing tough, disciplined backcourt players, and Miller fit that mold from the start. As a three-star recruit from Neumann-Goretti High School, he arrived at Temple in 2021 with the reputation of a poised floor general. After the 2023-24 season, Miller transferred to Virginia Tech.

Here is how his career unfolded until now-

High School

2021 PA AAAA State Player of the Year.

Averaged 18.4 PPG, 10 RPG, 6.4 APG, 2.9 SPG.

Recorded two triple-doubles in 2020–21, including a 30–12–10 game vs. Archbishop Wood.

Played first two years at Martin Luther King High School.

Finished career with 1,071 points.

Third Team All-State as a junior

Led Saints to Philadelphia Catholic League Championship (24–4 record)

Reached PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals before COVID shutdown.

2021–22 Season

Played 23 games, started the final 8.

As a starter: 10.3 PPG, 3.8 APG (overall: 4.9 PPG).

Scored in double figures in 4 of the last 6 games.

Career-high 21 points vs. Tulane in AAC Tournament (5–11 FG, 3–8 3PT).

2022–23 Season

One of two Owls to start all 32 games.

Led team; 7th in AAC in assists (3.75 APG).

Led team; 8th in AAC in assist–turnover ratio (1.76).

Led team in minutes (1044, 32.6 MPG).

Ranked 4th on the team in threes (40) and 5th in scoring (8.6 PPG).

Led team in steals (39, 1.2 SPG).

Season-high 20 points vs. Drexel (one shy of career-high).

Scored in double figures 13 times, including four of the last seven games.

2023–24 Season

One of two players to start all 36 games for the Owls.

Averaged 15.9 PPG (9th in AAC)

Averaged 4.0 APG (6th in AAC)

Averaged 1.8 SPG (7th in AAC).

Set AAC Tournament records for: Most points: 96, Most assists: 23, Most steals: 16

Tied AAC Tournament single-game steals record with 6 vs. SMU (3/14/24).

Scored 10+ points in 30 games, including 10 games of 20+.

Career-high 32 points vs. UAB in AAC title game (3/17/24).

Season-high 9 assists at VCU (12/16/23).

Hit five threes in three games (Columbia, Tulsa, FAU semifinal).

12 games with 3+ three-pointers. 6 games with 3+ steals.

NCAA Decision: Permanent Ban on Hysier Miller

The NCAA announced Friday that former Temple point guard Hysier Miller has been ruled permanently ineligible after investigators concluded he placed bets both for and against his own team. Two former contributors on the Temple men’s basketball staff were also disciplined for gambling-related violations.

In interviews, Miller acknowledged making 42 total bets connected to Temple basketball, according to the NCAA’s infractions panel. He told the committee he remembered wagering on Temple to win, but didn’t recall ever choosing the Owls to lose. Investigators said their review uncovered three bets where he actually predicted Temple would be defeated.

The NCAA’s inquiry determined that the South Philadelphia native put down $473 in bets spanning Nov. 7, 2022, through March 2, 2024. All of these wagers were included as parlay legs, rather than single straight bets.

“The key takeaway here is the NCAA found no evidence that Hysier Miller shaved points. The NCAA conducted a long and thorough investigation before reaching that conclusion,” Jason Bologna, Miller’s attorney, said. “Hysier gave them full access to his cellphone and bank account, and he answered every question they asked him.”

“He admitted to placing parlay bets, but he denied shaving points in any game, and the NCAA’s findings confirm that they accept Hysier was honest and cooperative with their investigation.”

Other Individuals Involved: Jaylen Bond and Camren Wynter

Camren Wynter and Jaylen Bond also faced NCAA penalties. Bond had worked as a graduate assistant with Temple men’s basketball during the 2022 season. Before that, he played two years for the Owls from 2014 to 2016 after transferring from Texas. Wynter had been part of the program as a special assistant.

According to the NCAA, Wynter placed at least 52 bets that added up to $9,642, with almost $2,000 of that amount tied to college football wagers. Investigators also determined that Bond made 546 bets, totaling roughly $5,597, on both professional and college sporting events. That included around $200 specifically on college basketball and college football.

Both Bond and Wynter were hit with show-cause orders and must serve a 10% suspension in the first year of that order if they are employed by another college program. Any school that brings them on will also be required to run a sports-betting education session with the men’s basketball staff and players.

The NCAA, however, noted that neither Bond nor Wynter placed any bets involving Temple games.

Broader NCAA Context: Gambling Rules and Recent Developments

Back in September, the NCAA revealed that it was looking into possible sports-betting violations tied to 13 former men’s basketball players from six different programs. The athletes in question previously played for Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley.

The NCAA made it clear that the schools themselves aren’t being investigated and won’t face penalties.

According to the NCAA, its integrity monitoring system, along with tips from various sources, picked up on suspicious text conversations, DMs, and betting patterns connected to regular-season games. The alleged violations covered a wide range: players placing bets on their own teams (including both for and against them), passing inside information to outside bettors, altering game performance to affect wagers, and, in some cases, refusing to cooperate with investigators.

“The NCAA monitors over 22,000 contests every year and will continue to aggressively pursue competition integrity risks such as these,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said. “I am grateful for the NCAA enforcement team’s relentless work and for the schools’ cooperation in these matters.”

Turning to recent developments in legalized sports betting, Baker added, “While legalized sports betting is here to stay, regulators and gaming companies can do more to reduce these integrity risks by eliminating prop bets and giving sports leagues a seat at the table when setting policies”.