Who Is Jacque Vaughn? Kansas Turns to Familiar Name Amid Bill Self’s Absence

It’s been a weird year for Kansas. They’re 13-5 and have dropped games you don’t normally see them lose. With Darryn Peterson back and a big ranked win over Iowa State, it felt like things were moving in the right direction. But then came the news that assistant coach Jacque Vaughn would take over for Bill Self against Colorado.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Monday, Self was taken to LMH Health as a precaution after feeling “under the weather.” Considering he’s had health scares before, including missing the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments in 2023 due to chest tightness, fans had every reason to be worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately for Kansas fans, the university and Coach Self put out a joint statement saying he was doing fine, but wouldn’t coach against Colorado. “I’m feeling much better and I want to thank the well-wishers and the great team at LMH Health,” Self said in the statement. “I’ll be sitting out tonight’s game, and as I’ve said before, we have an elite coaching staff at KU, and I know our players are in good hands in Boulder. Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach tonight. He will rely on our great group of coaches, Jeremy Case, Kurtis Townsend, Joe Dooley and Tony Bland, throughout the game to lead the team.”

(This is a developing news…)