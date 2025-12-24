Who Is Kirill Elatontsev? All About Oklahoma’ Russian 6-Foot-11 Commitment

Oklahoma just got a big boost in the frontcourt. Kirill Elatontsev, a 23-year-old Russian center who is 6’11”, has signed with the Sooners for the 2025–26 season as a midseason addition. Elatontsev isn’t just a raw prospect; he has real professional experience from Lokomotiv Kuban in Russia’s VTB United League, one of the most competitive leagues in Europe.

He has shown himself to be the best young player in the VTB League for two years in a row, in 2023–24 and 2024–25. Coach Porter Moser is bringing in a player who has already faced off against top-level competition and knows how to deal with grown men.

Who Is Kirill Elatontsev?

Meet Kirill Elatontsev, a 6-foot-11 Russian center who is making a big splash in the VTB United League with Lokomotiv Kuban. This 23-year-old was born on July 12, 2002. Elatontsev joined the Lokomotiv academy in 2016 and worked his way up through their youth system, where he had a lot of success.

He has already won silver and gold medals with Lokomotiv-2 in the VTB United Youth League. He was named the regular season MVP and the Final Four MVP.

Elatontsev is showing that he has a lot of potential in the future. He played for Lokomotiv’s senior team for the first time in 2020–21 and got called up to the national team in February 2024.

Everyone noticed how well he did. He is now a two-time Young Player of the Year in the VTB United League and played in his first All-Star Game in February 2025.

What Is Kirill Elatontsev’s Nationality and ethnicity?

Kirill Elatontsev is Russian and plays basketball for Russia in international competitions. Elatontsev was born and raised in Russia and has played for Lokomotiv Kuban in Krasnodar his whole professional career.

He started in their youth system and worked his way up to the senior team. He is Russian because he was born in Russia and has played for Russian youth national teams, such as the U-20 team.

Why Did Kirill Elatontsev Choose Oklahoma?

Kirill Elatontsev chose Oklahoma because it provided him with a clear path to playing time immediately and an opportunity to compete in a high-level conference (the SEC) with one semester of eligibility remaining.

Elatontsev is 6 feet 11 inches tall and plays center for Lokomotiv Kuban in Russia’s top-tier VTB United League.

He averaged 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 62% from the field in 2024–25. He was named the league’s Best Young Player in each of the last two seasons.