Who Is Mark Byington’s Wife Christy Byington? All About Vanderbilt Head Coach’s Relationship

Long before Mark Byington was the toast of Vanderbilt, he was an assistant coach in Charleston, where he met the woman who would become his partner through every demanding step of his career, Christy Byington.

Mark Byington has endeared himself to the Vanderbilt faithful as he prepares for the SEC Tournament Final against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The upset win over the Florida Gators not only gives them the chance to win the tournament but also provides confidence for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It will be interesting to see how the NCAA bracket takes shape, especially with Selection Sunday right around the corner. Byington will have the entire Vanderbilt fanbase supporting him, along with his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Mark Byington’s Wife Christy Byington?

Christy Masters Byington graduated from Charleston in 2002 and is currently the Director of Development for The Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Mark Byington and Christy Byington Meet?

Mark Byington and Christy met in South Carolina. While Christy graduated from Charleston College in 2002, Mark joined as an assistant coach for the college program’s basketball team the same year. They eventually got married on May 18, 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Mark Byington and Christy Byington Have Children?

Mark and Christy Byington have a son named Hunter Chase Byington. Chase is a shooting guard for The Ensworth School’s high school basketball team and will join the Vanderbilt college program next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Has Christy Byington Supported Mark Byington’s Coaching Career?

The biggest change has been adapting to a new city as Mark Byington took up the Vanderbilt job in 2024. Traveling constantly with Mark to away games while raising a young child also requires adjustments. Along with that, the Vanderbilt head coach wanted his son, Chase, to follow his heart and not automatically view basketball as a career.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it is easier said than done, especially with his wife and son attending the games. Christy’s Instagram posts serve as evidence of Chase’s early interest in basketball. The task of balancing his inevitable interest in basketball with other career options was mostly left to Christy.

As Mark Byington stands on the precipice of his first conference title with Vanderbilt, Christy is expected to join the Vanderbilt faithful in hoping for a Commodores’ victory on the 15th of March.