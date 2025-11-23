Who Is Marley Washenitz? Arizona State Guard Goes Viral After No-Look Buzzer-Beater 3

Buzzer beaters are the moments that turn a regular game into something unforgettable. Those final-second shots, when everything is on the line, have a way of making a player’s name echo long after the buzzer sounds. That’s exactly what happened with Arizona State’s newest transfer, Marley Washenitz.

With the game against UNLV locked at 53–53, head coach Molly Miller drew up a play designed for fifth-year guard Gabby Elliott to take the final shot. Instead, it was Marley Washenitz who seized the moment, knocking down her first shot of the entire game. A no-look, buzzer-beating three that stunned the Rebels and lifted Arizona State to a dramatic win.

“Bank’s probably a better word to explain that, but honestly, I was in disbelief,” Washenitz said.

“You couldn’t tell from my reaction, but honestly, I couldn’t have cared less or more who would have scored that 3 or 2 points, as long as we got on the board and put ourselves in a position to win the game, that’s all that I really cared about. I knew the clock was ticking down, and I was like, someone needs to do. So I just grabbed the ball and just threw it up, obviously. But I mean, a win like this for McKinna [Brackens] is all I really wanted. It didn’t matter how we got it, as long as we got it.”

Washenitz had a rough night by every measure. She got into early foul trouble, her shots weren’t falling, and she ended the game with just 3 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. Not the kind of stat line anyone gets excited about. But sometimes basketball comes down to just one moment, and her lone made shot ended up being the difference, sealing the win for the Sun Devils and pushing their unbeaten streak to five.

Naturally, the whole community is eager to learn more about Arizona State’s newest hero. This article breaks down everything you need to know about her.

Who Is Marley Washenitz?

Born on February 23, 2004, in Fairmont, West Virginia, Washenitz grew up in a family where basketball was part of everyday life. She attended Fairmont Senior High School, where she became a four-year starter under head coach Corey Hines. Playing club basketball with the West Virginia Thunder, she quickly emerged as one of the top combo guards in the class of 2022.

She appeared in four state tournaments and reached the championship game three times, winning the state title as a freshman. By the end of her high school career, she had piled up an incredible stat line: 2,000 points, 781 rebounds, 512 steals, and 464 assists as per the official website of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

But it was her senior year that truly put Washenitz on the map. She dominated on both ends of the floor, averaging 29.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.7 steals, and 5.0 assists per game, all while racking up 15 double-doubles and leading her team to a 22–2 record and another state title game appearance. She originally planned to join West Virginia University, but later made a different call and committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers instead.

Marley Washenitz’s College Career

Marley Washenitz went on to have a memorable three-year run with the Panthers. As a freshman, she played in 28 games and earned 16 starts, showing steady growth throughout the year. She averaged 3.3 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7% from the field, 26.2% from deep, and an impressive 90.9% at the free-throw line.

After Pitt fired head coach Lance White, Washenitz chose to stay, one of just four players who did, and continued her journey under new head coach Tory Verdi, who had originally recruited her back at UMass as per Sports Illustrated. As a sophomore in the 2023–24 season, she stepped into a bigger role, starting 30 of the 31 games she played. She logged 27.8 minutes per game and averaged 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

She continued as a starter in her junior year, starting all 32 games for the Panthers. Across 28.8 minutes per game, she averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 35.3% from the field, 35.0% from behind the arc, and 68.8% from the foul line.

But then she made the move to the Sun Devils…. a decision that’s already turned her into a fan favorite.

Accolades & Recognition

During her high school career, she became one of West Virginia’s most decorated players. She was a two-time West Virginia State Player of the Year, a four-time All-State First Team selection, and a consistent State Tournament Team honoree. On top of that, she was named the 2021 Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year and earned spots on the USA Today Top 50 and the McDonald’s All-American Top-150 lists.

Marley Washenitz’s Parents

Marley was born to Terri and Frank Washenitz and grew up with her two brothers, Mason and Trey. While there isn’t much public information about what her parents do now, one thing is clear: basketball has always been a part of the Washenitz family. Both Terri and Frank played for the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons during their college years, and Trey chose to follow in their footsteps, committing to Fairmont State to continue his own basketball journey.