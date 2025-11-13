Who Is Olivia Vukosa? Geno Auriemma Welcomes Top-3 Recruit to UConn’s 2026 Class

UConn fans, it’s officially Big O time! Three weeks after verbally committing to the Huskies, five-star recruit Olivia Vukosa made it official, signing her National Letter of Intent on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Another year, another elite talent choosing to wear UConn blue. Geno Auriemma has built a legacy of attracting the very best, and Vukosa fits that mold perfectly. Her arrival not only strengthens an already stacked roster but also gives Auriemma another star to shape as the Sarah Strong era takes center stage.

“We think Olivia is one of those players that we’ve had so much success with,” Auriemma said.” She’s a big kid who can move, she has skills, she’s smart. She works really hard at both ends of the floor. She comes from a great program. I think she’s the kind of basketball big kid that the game demands today. She’s a terrific kid and comes from a great family. We’re really lucky, and we’re excited to have her here.”

Vukosa, the No. 3 recruit in the nation, becomes UConn’s lone commitment from the Class of 2026 after top targets Saniyah Hall and Oliviyah Edwards chose other programs. The 6-foot-4 forward picked the Huskies over a powerhouse list that included South Carolina, Texas, LSU, and Ohio State. With her signing, she becomes the seventh top-five prospect to join UConn in the last six recruiting classes, continuing Geno Auriemma’s tradition of landing elite talent year after year.

Who is Olivia Vukosa?

Born on September 7, 2008, in Whitestone, New York, to Damir and Jenny Vukosa, Olivia quickly emerged as the highest-ranked power forward in the 2026 recruiting class. Standing at 6-foot-4, she’s known for her dominant two-way game and is an ideal replacement for senior forward Serah Williams.

Before making her commitment, the five-star phenom had narrowed her choices to five powerhouse programs, UConn, South Carolina, Texas, LSU, and Ohio State, and planned to visit each one ahead of the early signing period in November. But she never made it to the end of that list. By the time her weekend visit to Storrs wrapped up, Olivia Vukosa knew exactly where she wanted to be. Despite still having a trip to South Carolina on her schedule, the five-star forward had verbally agreed to join the Lady Huksies.

Olivia Vukosa’s Early Life and High School Career

Olivia Vukosa currently plays for the storied Christ the King High School, a program with a rich legacy and deep ties to UConn. It’s the same school that produced Huskies legends like Tina Charles and Sue Bird. During her official visit to Storrs in October, Vukosa even got the chance to connect with Charles and former UConn standout Olivia Nelson-Ododa, both of whom now (or should we say, used to?) suit up for the Connecticut Sun.

The Queens, N.Y. native put up monster numbers in her junior season, averaging 19.2 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, and 3.8 assists per game. Her dominance on both ends of the floor earned her New York’s Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps New York Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors.

In an interview with CT Insider, Vukosa admitted she didn’t actually watch much basketball growing up. Still, those around the game couldn’t help but draw comparisons between her and former UConn greats Stephanie Dolson and Breanna Stewart, and that alone tells you everything about her style of play.

Speaking to Slam Online, she described her game perfectly: “I’m an all-around player. If I need to, I could break you down and bully you in the post. And if I have to, I could spot up from anywhere beyond the three and hit it for you.”

For Vukosa, basketball goes far beyond the court. It’s about identity, legacy, and pride. “I’m doing this for all of us,” she said, speaking on the importance of her heritage. “I’m representing my family’s name and the history that comes with it.” Her pride in her Croatian roots runs deep.

In 2023, Vukosa was invited to Team USA’s Women’s Junior National Team minicamp but was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury. That setback didn’t slow her down for long. Later that summer, she obtained her Croatian citizenship and, once healthy, tried out for Croatia’s U16 national team. She made the team and dominated from the get-go! At just 14 years old, Olivia Vukosa averaged 22.6 points and 17.1 rebounds at the 2023 FIBA U16 European Championship.

Olivia Vukosa’s Career at UConn

With transfer forward Serah Williams likely to graduate next season, Vukosa’s arrival brings some much-needed strength to the Huskies’ frontcourt. While meeting Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa was a pleasant surprise for the young forward, the way they all treated her was special.

UConn had everything: the elite standard on the court and a family-like atmosphere off it. During her visit, members of the current team welcomed Vukosa with open arms, even taking her out to a haunted house, which made Storrs feel “like home right away,” she said. Her father, Damir, echoed that sentiment, saying, “The girls made her feel like she wasn’t a recruit. They made her feel like she was already on the team, and I don’t think she had that anywhere else.”

Another moment that truly stood out for Vukosa was watching Geno Auriemma coach Sarah Strong up close. She noticed striking similarities between Auriemma and her high school coach, Bob Mackey, both demanding, yet deeply supportive, and that connection sealed her decision. “I just knew that I would want to be a part,” Vukosa said about Auriemma’s coaching.

Who are Olivia Vukosa’s Parents?

Olivia Vukosa’s parents are Damir and Jenny Vukosa. While not much is known about them publicly, their influence on her journey has been immense, especially in helping her connect with her Croatian roots. Both sets of Olivia’s grandparents immigrated from Croatia to the United States, and her parents later became Croatian citizens themselves, ensuring their children could do the same. Without their support, Olivia might never have had the opportunity to proudly represent Croatia on the international stage.