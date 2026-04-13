Who Is Raven Johnson’s Boyfriend Nick Emmanwori? All You Need to Know About Their Relationship

The University of South Carolina has produced its share of champions, but perhaps no athletic couple has found more success on and off the field than Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori and basketball star Raven Johnson.

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Raven Johnson has had an elite college basketball career. Spending the entirety of her college playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks, the guard played a key role as South Carolina won two National Championships, even winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

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Her boyfriend Nick recently had a Super Bowl-winning season in the NFL. So how did this couple come to be?

Who Is Raven Johnson’s Boyfriend, Nick Emmanwori?

Raven Johnson’s boyfriend, Nick Emmanwori, is an American professional football player currently playing standout safety for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Drafted by Seattle in 2025, Emmanwori is a second-round pick who played a key role in his team’s Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots.

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How Did Raven Johnson and Nick Emmanwori Meet?

The duo is called ‘the most prominent Gamecock couple’, having met during their time playing for South Carolina’s respective teams. Emmanwori played college football for Seattle from 2022 to 2024, with the pair’s public debut coming during the 2025 NFL Draft as Raven supported Emmanwori as Seattle picked the football star in the second round.

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What Does Nick Emmanwori Do for a Living?

Nick Emmanwori plays professional football as a standout safety for the Seattle Seahawks, who won Super Bowl LX. Emmanwori played a key role in the title win, recording 56 solo tackles in his rookie season. His performances earned him a nomination on the final shortlist for the Defensive Player of the Year.

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What Is Raven Johnson’s Boyfriend Nick Emmanwori’s net worth?

While his total net worth is private, Emmanwori’s rookie contract with Seattle provides significant financial security: an $11.6 million deal that is fully guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus and a $1.36 million base salary for 2026.

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Besides this, Emmanwori has earned through several NIL deals during his college football career, having been a highly successful star for South Carolina, earning All-American honors in his final year.

Are Raven Johnson and Nick Emmanwori Active on Social Media?

Both Raven Johnson and Nick Emmanwori are active on social media, often using their accounts to share updates about their professional careers, personal stories, and support for one another.

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Raven Johnson launched the relationship publicly with a celebratory post for Emmanwori being picked in the second round by Seattle, with the caption, “Seattle got a good deal.”

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Even South Carolina women’s basketball team head coach Dawn Staley referred to Emmanwori as “Raven’s man”, choosing to don Emmanwori’s Seattle jersey in one game.

Emmanwori has also shared appreciation for Raven after she recorded her 1,000th career point. Raven Johnson ended her career with the South Carolina Gamecocks, scoring 1,033 points. Her defensive acumen projects her as a first-round pick, with WNBA teams like the Indiana Fever looking into picking her when the draft arrives.