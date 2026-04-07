Who Is Singing National Anthem at Michigan vs. UConn Men’s NCAA Championship 2026?

The Michigan Wolverines have been as dominant as any team in college basketball history. They took on a 36–3 Arizona team that spent much of the season at No. 1 in the AP Poll and defeated them by 18 points. On the other hand, the UConn Huskies fell into a 19-point hole against top-seeded Duke in the Elite Eight, yet recovered and capped off the win with that mythic Braylon Mullins three-pointer. They simply refused to lose and then went on to dominate Illinois in the Final Four.

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Now these two teams face each other for the NCAA Championship. The stage is set for a thrilling game, one that will have an atmosphere rarely seen in the regular season or in March Madness so far. The national anthem will set the mood.

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Who is performing the national anthem at the 2026 NCAA Men’s Championship game?

It remains unconfirmed who will perform the national anthem at the 2026 NCAA Men’s Championship. According to reports, a vocal quartet representing the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, accompanied by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, has been given that honor. However, no official release has yet confirmed it.

The women’s championship featured Kahara Hodges, a graduate of Arizona State and a member of the Navajo (Diné) Nation. She previously sang the national anthem at the Men’s NCAA Tournament championship game in Phoenix in 2024. She has also sung the anthem at a Phoenix Suns playoff game.

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Who sang the national anthem at the NCAA Final Four 2026?

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In the Final Four, as tradition goes, students from all four universities came together to sing the national anthem.

MJ Neilson is a student associated with the Arizona swimming and diving team. Neilson is a two-time Big 12 Championships finalist in the 100 and 200 butterfly, swimming three personal bests at the conference championships. Earlier this year, Neilson also performed the national anthem at an Arizona softball game.

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Meanwhile, Chloe Trudel runs for UConn in cross country/track and field. She earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Academic All-America honors in 2026.

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NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball 2023:Ohio State vs Tennessee MAR 25 March 25, 2023: UConn cheerleaders during the NCAA women s NCAA Regional Semifinal basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the UConn Huskies at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated UConn 73-61 to earn a spot in the Elite 8. Steve Faber/CSM Seattle Washington United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230325_zaf_c04_362.jpg StevexFaberx csmphotothree070169

Claire Taylor is a stalwart for Michigan’s field hockey, while Mia Zenere is a walk-on for Illinois women’s basketball. Taylor has completed her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and is currently pursuing a master’s of management at Michigan. She has started more than 60 games and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

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Zenere joined the Fighting Illini in 2024 as a walk-on and is majoring in interdisciplinary health sciences. She has played in 16 games in her first two seasons at Illinois.

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When and where is the Michigan vs. UConn NCAA Championship 2026?

Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

Date: Monday, April 6

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

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The Michigan Wolverines-UConn Huskies game is set for an 8:50 p.m. ET tipoff on Monday, April 6, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.