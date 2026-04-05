Who Is Singing the National Anthem at South Carolina vs UCLA in the Women’s NCAA Championship Game 2026?

The Women’s NCAA Championship 2026 Final is upon us, and we will be crowning a new champion after South Carolina defeated defending champions UConn in the Final Four. Meanwhile, the bright, senior-stacked UCLA Bruins will take the field in their bid to win the college program its first national title since 1978.

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As South Carolina vs UCLA takes center stage in the women’s championship final this year, let us see who will commemorate the occasion by singing the National Anthem.

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Who Is Singing the National Anthem at South Carolina vs UCLA Women’s NCAA 2026 Final?

While it is yet unclear who will sing the National Anthem in the National Championship 2026 game between South Carolina and UCLA, the performer will take the court before tip-off.

Who Sang the National Anthem at the 2026 Women’s Final Four?

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Ava Commer sang the National Anthem before the 2026 Women’s Final Four games.

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She is a junior student-athlete and a swimmer at Grand Canyon University. Apart from swimming, Commer is a trained singer and has been singing the National Anthem for the Phoenix Mercury and the Phoenix Suns.