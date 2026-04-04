Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the UConn vs Illinois Final Four? Meet Chloe Trudel

Before UConn and Illinois tip off in the Final Four, the national anthem will be performed by a decorated UConn athlete, but she won’t be from the basketball team.

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A Husky herself, Chloe Trudel, has been selected to sing the national anthem ahead of the UConn-Illinois game in Indianapolis. But Trudel’s selection is about more than just her vocal talent; her own athletic career at UConn makes her a uniquely fitting choice for the honor.

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Who Is Chloe Trudel? UConn Athlete Performing at Final Four

Chloe Trudel is the track and field senior captain at UConn, and she has been selected to sing the national anthem ahead of the UConn-Illinois game in Indianapolis. Born in Amherst, New Hampshire, she has run cross country and track in her four years at UConn. She’s an NCAA All-Academic selection and is currently ranked as a qualifier for the NCAA East First Round in the 10,000 meters in track. She finished fourth in the Big East event in 2025.

Trudel’s athletic skills have made her truly stand out, and her achievements have followed one after the other. Be it finishing 3 at Marist Invitational 5K with a time of 18:38.5 (2022), or her personal best time of 18:20.0 5K at Battle in Beantown, or even her 38 BIG EAST Championships with a time of 22:00.6.

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Trudel’s most recent accomplishments include finishing 4 in 10,000m at the BIG EAST Championships with a personal best of 34:42.71, running a personal best of 5,000m at 16:34.51 at Penn Relays, and taking 3 at the UConn Northeast Challenge 1500m at 4:32.01. Over the years, she has really elevated her game, and that is what makes her quite a special candidate.

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Why Is Chloe Trudel Singing the National Anthem at the Final Four?

As UConn announced its decision to have Chloe Trudel do the honors, it was understood why they would choose to go forward with this.

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The University of Connecticut intentionally chose a student-athlete from within its own athletic programs to perform at the Final Four, as it would reinforce school pride and visibility on a national stage. Her role as the senior captain of UConn’s Track & Field team signals her leadership and recognition within the program.

Passing over the responsibility to someone who doesn’t play basketball will only help add another dimension to the game. This choice reflects a broader NCAA and university tradition of celebrating student-athletes not only for their competitive achievements but also for their talents and leadership off the field.

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When Chloe sings the anthem before the Illinois vs UConn game, it will directly show the school’s presence at the Final Four, making her part of the team’s larger narrative.

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When Will the National Anthem Be Performed Before UConn vs Illinois?

Trudel will take the stage before the UConn vs Illinois game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, ahead of the 6:09 p.m. tip. The date is set for Saturday, April 4th, 2026. This arrangement is standard for the Final Four games, where the anthem is part of the official opening sequence of the broadcast and arena program.

The event will be available for viewing on CBS/TBS at 5:45 pm as people are expected to tune in in large numbers.