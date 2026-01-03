Who Is Stephanie Okechukwu? All About Texas Tech’s 7-Foot-1 International Commitment

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are coming for the Big 12 title this season. Already ranked 21st in the NCAAW program, the Lady Raiders are leaving no stone unturned. They currently boast a 15-0 record so far, and their latest move is bound to put more pressure on their Big 12 rivals.

Head Coach Krista Gerlich and her team have recruited the towering Stephanie Okechukwu to their program. Standing at 7’1, the Nigerian becomes the latest addition to what is already a well-rounded roster filled with promising seniors at Texas Tech. As Okechukwu gears up for life ahead at Texas Tech and in the NCAAW, let us take a closer look at the history-making Center.

Who Is Stephanie Okechukwu?

Stephanie Okechukwu is a 21-year-old basketball player who has become the latest addition to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders Basketball team. She becomes the tallest player to be part of the NCAAW, with the previous record standing at 6’10, jointly held by Nicole Dominguez and Abbie Boutilier.

Okechukwu plays predominantly at Center and is known to be agile on the court despite her towering presence. Speaking to the Lady Raiders’ official website, Head Coach Krista Gerlich summed up Okechukwu’s abilities pretty well.

“Her ability to protect the rim and alter shots will be unique to one. She has great hands and touch around the basket and clearly will provide a big inside target at the rim.”

Where Is Stephanie Okechukwu From? Early Life, Nationality

Stephanie Okechukwu hails from Abia State in Nigeria and was born on February 17 to parents Livinus and Patience Ndidi. She grew up alongside six siblings before taking the tough decision to move away to pursue her basketball dream.

Okechukwu spent her early years completing her high school education at Fukuchiyama Seibi in Kyoto, Japan.

She gained basketball experience playing in Japan before being recruited by Texas Tech for their college basketball program.

What Is Texas Tech’s 7-Foot-1 International Commitment?

Texas Tech’s recruitment of Stephanie Okechukwu is one for the history books.

Okechukwu is their latest international recruit, with the Lady Raiders having four other international players on their roster. Head Coach Krista Gerlich pointed out the program’s inclination to recruit internationally while giving major credit to Associate Head Coach Erik DeRoo.

The Texas Tech staff is still working with NCAAW to gain eligibility for Okechukwu, with an expectation that the towering Nigerian might take to the court in the Lady Raiders uniform as soon as February. Gerlich also highlighted that while everyone’s focus will obviously be on Okechukwu’s height, the Lady Raiders program ensured the 21-year-old had the tools to fit into the Texas Tech play style, which relies heavily on mobility and full-court pressing.

She added that while everybody acknowledges there is room for development in Okechukwu’s game,”You can’t really coach seven foot,” while speaking to On3 reporter Talia Goodman.

Texas Tech is already sitting at 15 wins and no losses in the Big 12. Okechukwu’s addition will only add a further air of excitement to what could be a strong campaign, making them a legitimate contender for the Big 12 title and a threat in the NCAAW tournament.