Long before ‘Cocky’ became a sideline icon, the identity of the South Carolina Gamecocks was forged by a Revolutionary War hero with a reputation for his fierce fighting style.

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The South Carolina college program is one of the most successful programs in college sports. The South Carolina women’s basketball team has grown into a national powerhouse under head coach Dawn Staley, who has built a dynasty in almost two decades of coaching the Gamecocks.

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But how did the South Carolina sports teams associate themselves with the name Gamecocks? So what’s the real story behind the Gamecock name?

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What Is the South Carolina Gamecocks Mascot?

The South Carolina Gamecocks’ mascot is Cocky the gamecock, a fighting rooster. Cocky appears as a cartoonish and friendlier version of a fighting rooster, with soft and plush features, which is a heavy contrast to the old South Carolina mascot, a more intimidating Sir Big Spur. People usually see Cocky wearing a South Carolina jersey.

Why Are They Called the Gamecocks? What Does It Mean?

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A gamecock is a rooster specially bred to be aggressive and for cockfighting purposes.

In 1902, in a football game between South Carolina and Clemson, the South Carolina students displayed an image of a fighting rooster crowning a defeated tiger, the Clemson mascot, to celebrate the victory over their arch-rivals. In 1999, the South Carolina college program hired an actual rooster named Sir Big Spur to be the mascot, with Cocky later also becoming a version that is available at sporting events.

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What Is the History Behind the Gamecocks Name?

The South Carolina sports teams are called the Gamecocks after Thomas Sumter, a South Carolina militia general in the 18th century, who was given the moniker the Fighting Gamecock for his bravado on the battlefield during the War of Independence. Sumter was also fond of cockfighting, hence the name.

The South Carolina football team plays its home games at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, which is only 44 miles from the town of Sumter, named in honor of the South Carolina general.

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How Does Cocky Represent South Carolina’s Identity Today?

Cocky, the gamecock, champions the high-energy game-day atmosphere the South Carolina sporting teams are known for. Cocky also serves as an official goodwill ambassador, with programs like Cocky’s Reading Express promoting literacy for children. Cocky also serves as a goodwill ambassador for the university, visiting children in hospitals and appearing at local festivals.

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It also represents the fighting spirit of the South Carolina Gamecocks, especially their basketball team, which is fabled for it under Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks’ women’s basketball team bounced back from a 12-point upset loss to Oklahoma with a 103-74 blowout of then-undefeated Vanderbilt.

In the aftermath of the defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners, head coach Dawn Staley put the players through intense training sessions, highlighting the Gamecocks’ spirit.