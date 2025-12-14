Who Is TJ Clark? All About Ole Miss’ Former G League Player Commitment

TJ Clark’s commitment is a big boost for the Ole Miss Rebels. The 6-foot-3 guard has a career trajectory unlike any normal college player. Clark, who is 22, will be eligible for two college years once the NCAA approves it. He has played in Overtime Elite, the Ontario Clippers and Texas Legends in the NBA G League, and most recently for Rayos de Hermosillo in Mexico’s CIBACOPA league. His move from the pros to college is part of a growing trend.

This signing makes Clark a very mature presence for the Rebels. The Ole Miss team’s ability to capture the young player, over the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nevada, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, all of whom showed interest, proves how good their recruiting unit is.

What is TJ Clark’s background? Early life and high school

TJ Clark was born on November 24, 2003. He is from Covington, Georgia, a small city in Newton County, southeast of Atlanta. Clark attended Newton High School. He played guard. Clark was a highly sought-after three-star recruit in the 2022 class, but instead of going to college on a traditional scholarship, he chose a different path, even forgoing his senior season of high school.

A number of low-major Division I programs, including Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern, Florida Gulf Coast, and Jacksonville, were interested in bringing him on board back then.

But the 6-foot-3 shooting guard signed a professional contract with Overtime Elite (OTE), a professional basketball league that helps high schoolers and youngsters improve their skills, instead of going to a DI university. Clark, who was part of the league’s inaugural season, played for two seasons, from 2021 to 2023. He was even on Team Overtime Elite with now-Houston Rockets player Amen Thompson after the 2021 season.

Imago @tj.clark23 on Instagram

Clark’s time at Overtime Elite was an essential step in his career, as it provided him with professional experience and helped him refine his game before moving on to bigger leagues.

Why is TJ Clark’s commitment to Ole Miss so significant?

It’s not common in modern sports for someone to leave professional basketball for college, but that’s what TJ Clark did. Most athletes see going pro as a one-way ticket out of the NCAA circuit, but Clark is choosing to give up his professional salary to focus on his development and long-term career growth.

Clark is one of four recent G League players to make the move, along with Abdullah Ahmed at BYU, London Johnson at Louisville, and Thierry Darlan at Santa Clara.

Clark is still eligible to play in the NCAA and has two years left, pending formal approval. His professional experience overseas doesn’t hinder his college prospects.

What can Ole Miss fans expect from TJ Clark on the court?

Fans should expect a very skilled guard who is aware of his ceiling. TJ Clark is 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 188 pounds, which is the perfect size for the Southeastern Conference. He is a great shooter who handles the ball well and scores from all levels, helping his teammates.

Imago @tj.clark23 on Instagram

Clark’s stats from his most recent season with Rayos de Hermosillo showcase his well-rounded potential. He averaged 10.2 points, grabbed 4.4 rebounds, dished out 2.3 assists, and had 1.6 steals per game in Mexico. He shot 42% from the field and 34% from three-point range. His average number of steals proves that he is very quick on his feet and a good defender, which should help him right away in college basketball.

Clark’s time in the NBA G League wasn’t as fruitful, but bear in mind it was before his pro stint in Mexico.

In his 20-game stint with the Ontario Clippers and Texas Legends, the versatile young player averaged 3.4 points in limited action, playing just under 10 minutes per night. He also signed with the Dallas Mavericks for the Summer League in 2024, but played only single-digit minutes across three games.

In an era where adaptability is everything, Ole Miss is putting a lot of faith in TJ Clark and his untapped potential.