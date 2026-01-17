brand-logo
Why Are Florida Gators Wearing Different Jerseys? Real Reason Behind the Number Swap

ByAbhisek Bajaj

Jan 17, 2026 | 4:09 PM EST

The Florida Gators are on a trip to face the 10th-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores right now. The tie will be heavily contested as the in-form Gators look to upset Vanderbilt. And while the match is still ongoing, everyone was taken by surprise as their players donned different jerseys coming into the arena.

The Florida Gators left a few jerseys ‘at home’, sources at the Vanderbilt Commodores have told Sports Insider journalist Joey Dwyer. As a result, the Florida Gators were seen wearing different jerseys, with Boogie Fland donning the number 33, Xaivian Lee wearing 99, and Micah Handglotten having to wear the number 34.

This is a developing story…

