Why Are Serah Williams, Blanca Quiñonez Out vs Xavier? UConn Announces Injury Update

In the ongoing 2024–25 NCAA season, the UConn Huskies have looked untouchable, firmly holding the No. 1 ranking nationally. Under the guidance of head coach Geno Auriemma, they are riding a 21-game undefeated streak, stacking wins with their usual mix of star power, defensive dominance, veterans, and freshman stars like Blanca Quiñonez. On Wednesday night, they’ll be back at Gampel Pavilion for another Big East matchup, this time against Xavier, and on paper, it’s the kind of game UConn can easily handle.

But this one comes with an unusual wrinkle. Against the Musketeers, the Huskies won’t be entering with their usual depth, as injuries have thinned out their roster, forcing coach Auriemma into a much shorter bench. But what happened?

Why UConn Will Be Without Serah Williams and Blanca Quiñonez?

The Huskies recently announced in the Big East availability report that senior forward Serah Williams will miss the Xavier game due to an ankle injury, while top reserve Blanca Quiñonez is sidelined with a shoulder issue. Williams’ absence comes after she exited UConn’s latest win over Seton Hall (92-52) early in the second half, after getting hit in the back of the calf.

And while the head coach expected her to be “fine,” she will be sitting out of this game.

On the other hand, this will be the second time Quiñonez will sit out due to a shoulder injury after missing the Huskies’ first two games of the season. As a 7x Big East Freshman of the Week this season and averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game, her absence comes as another blow to UConn’s depth. But that’s not all.

The Huskies will also be without Caroline Ducharme (migraine) and Gandy Malou-Mamel (illness).

With Morgan Cheli (foot/ankle) and Ice Brady (knee) already out for the season, that leaves UConn with just nine available players against the Xavier Musketeers, and Auriemma will be forced into a different starting lineup for only the second time this season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, with UConn also set to honor former star Aaliyah Edwards in a pregame ceremony.